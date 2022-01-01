Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic TOMMERAY
Ajouter
Ludovic TOMMERAY
AIRAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Électricien industriel
Automaticien
Pneumticien
Électromécanique
Entreprises
Gouville Froid
- Monteur dépanneur en cuisine professionnelle
2017 - maintenant
CF Cuisines
- Monteur dépanneur
2011 - 2016
JT Automation
- Gérant
2004 - 2011
JT Automation
- Électricité, autamatisme industriel, pneumaticien, hydraulicien.
1993 - 2004
Les automobiles Deauvillaise
- Vendeur véhicules neuf
1990 - 1991
Formations
AFPA
Caen
1992 - 1992
AFPA
Cherbourg
1991 - 1991
Institution Sainte Marie CAEN
Caen
1983 - 1986
Réseau
Alain FONTENEAU
Arnaud CAYÉ
Bruno DETTWILLER
Jérome BELLANGER
Patrick BAUDET
Sandrine GROSS
Sylvain VAUTIER
Thierry CHARNOIS
Vincent BEE
William MASSELIS