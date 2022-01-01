Menu

Ludovic TOMMERAY

AIRAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Électricien industriel
Automaticien
Pneumticien
Électromécanique

Entreprises

  • Gouville Froid - Monteur dépanneur en cuisine professionnelle

    2017 - maintenant

  • CF Cuisines - Monteur dépanneur

    2011 - 2016

  • JT Automation - Gérant

    2004 - 2011

  • JT Automation - Électricité, autamatisme industriel, pneumaticien, hydraulicien.

    1993 - 2004

  • Les automobiles Deauvillaise - Vendeur véhicules neuf

    1990 - 1991

Formations

Réseau