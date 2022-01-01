Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludwig LEBERON
Ajouter
Ludwig LEBERON
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion budgétaire
Entreprises
RIVP
- Responsable Contrôle de Gestion MT
Paris
2014 - maintenant
URBANIA ADYAL
- Responsable service contrôle de gestion
2009 - maintenant
GROUPE VOGICA
- Controleur de gestion regional
2007 - 2009
Auchan
- Manager de rayon non alimentaire
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2003 - 2007
Formations
ESC Troyes
Troyes
1998 - 2001
Réseau
Alice VANDEVELDE
Christophe LABASTIE
David BRAULT
Jean-Baptiste HERBILLON
Jean-Pierre LARUE
Olivier MARTY
Patrick PLACKTOR
Serge BONNET
Sylvie CRESSON