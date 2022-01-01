Menu

Luis AMORIM

LISBONNE

En résumé

The specialist expertise in process chemistry enables Hovione to address the complex issues associated with the development and manufacture of APIs and regulated intermediates. Our rigorous and systematic approach to project management is complemented by experienced staff with excellent technical and practical problem-solving skills. Together, these elements guarantee an unfailing and consistent quality of end-product and service.

Mes compétences :
Chimie
Chimie organique
Chimiste
Ingénieur Chimiste
Rollers
Synthèse

Entreprises

  • Ecole Normale Superieure - Doctorant

    2003 - maintenant - Réalisation de synthèse en chimie organique
    - Maîtrise des techniques de purification, d’analyse et de caractérisation de produits synthétisés
    - Encadrement de stagiaires
    - Participation à des conférences et groupes de travail internationaux

    THESE (abstract):

    Synthèse et évaluation biologique de glycosides bicycliques contrains dans leur conformation biologiquement active

    Les monosaccharides adoptent généralement une conformation chaise à l’état fondamental, qu’ils soient libres ou incorporés au sein d’oligosaccharides. Cependant il a été montré qu’un changement de conformation du cycle pyranosidique pouvait être en partie responsable de l’activité biologique de certains oligosaccharides. Dans le cas de l’héparine, la flexibilité de l’acide L-iduronique présent dans le motif pentasaccharidique responsable de l’activité antithrombotique, lui permet d’adopter une conformation bateau croisé 2SO qui joue un rôle critique dans l’activation de l’antithrombine. Parallèlement il a été montré chez certaines glycosidases que ces enzymes pouvaient distordre le cycle pyranosidique de leur substrat afin d’hydrolyser plus efficacement les liaisons glycosidiques. Ainsi un état de transition de conformation bateau 2,5B a été suggéré pour le xylopyranoside lors de l’hydrolyse du xylane par la xylanase de la famille GH11. De même un état de transition de conformation bateau B2,5 a été suggéré pour le mannopyranoside lors de l’hydrolyse du mannane par la mannanase de la famille GH26. Le travail de cette thèse a consisté à synthétiser des analogues bicycliques de l’acide L-iduronique, du xylopyranose et du mannopyranose possédant tous les hydroxyles du sucre initial, l’introduction du deuxième cycle notamment par métathèse cyclisante permettant de contraindre ces structures respectivement dans les conformations 2SO, 2,5B et B2,5 biologiquement relevantes. La conformation de ces composés a été confirmée par RMN, modélisation moléculaire et cristallographie. Malheureusement les structures bicycliques synthétisées dérivées du mannose et du xylose n’ont pas montré d’interactions significatives avec les glycohydrolases correspondantes.

Formations

  • Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Institut Royal De Technologie) (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 2008 - 2009 Postdoc

    Chemistry / Organic Chemistry - Dynamic Combinatorial Chemistry (DCC)

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure

    Paris 2003 - 2007 Chimie Organique

    Doctorant

  • Universidade Da Beira Interior (Covilha)

    Covilha 1995 - 2001 Chimie Industrielle

    Université

  • Escola Secundaria De Santa Maria Da Feira (Santa Maria Da Feira)

    Santa Maria Da Feira 1990 - 1995 Lycée

