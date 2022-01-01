A confident, influential and experienced International Business Analyst and PM with proven track in multinational projects, providing business analysis and entreprise solutions architectures. Specialized in ERP/CRM/BPM and custom-built systems. Strong CRM and financial background working for enterprise software vendors and financial organisations.



Passionate about working to the highest standards, have the ability to swiftly adapt to new technologies and working processes. Recently developing specialist knowledge, becoming a certified Pega Business Architect in: CSSA, CCMS, CCCA, CSA and CMBB using Smart BPM or Scrum Agile-developing methodology.



A senior Business Analyst with IT change strategy experience: roadmapping, procurement, quality assurance, reporting tools, document-authoring, with significant experience in ICT exposure, leading and shaping change, business remodelling, stabilisation and development.



Resourceful with a proven track record of business enhancement based on a developed knowledge of a company’s core products and services. Have the ability to efficiently communicate with functional and technical project teams in French, English and Spanish to deliver flexible and pertinent solutions adapted to the change.