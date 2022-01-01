Menu

Luz PARDO

Paris

En résumé

A confident, influential and experienced International Business Analyst and PM with proven track in multinational projects, providing business analysis and entreprise solutions architectures. Specialized in ERP/CRM/BPM and custom-built systems. Strong CRM and financial background working for enterprise software vendors and financial organisations.

Passionate about working to the highest standards, have the ability to swiftly adapt to new technologies and working processes. Recently developing specialist knowledge, becoming a certified Pega Business Architect in: CSSA, CCMS, CCCA, CSA and CMBB using Smart BPM or Scrum Agile-developing methodology.

A senior Business Analyst with IT change strategy experience: roadmapping, procurement, quality assurance, reporting tools, document-authoring, with significant experience in ICT exposure, leading and shaping change, business remodelling, stabilisation and development.

Resourceful with a proven track record of business enhancement based on a developed knowledge of a company’s core products and services. Have the ability to efficiently communicate with functional and technical project teams in French, English and Spanish to deliver flexible and pertinent solutions adapted to the change.

Entreprises

  • Pegasystems - Business Architect

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Projects
    • Lloyds Banking Group, London, Enterprise Case Management
    o As a Business Architect, defined the BRD (Application Profile), the project sizing, detailing specifications (DCO), solution design on process optimisation and change management. Performed the SIT for the automation of bereavements processes, leading to a significant increase in productivity and efficiency enabling decision making in real time.
    o Provided functional business assistance to the offshore developers’ team in India.
    Assisted in key delivery of Individual Savings Accounts transfers automation, by leading the Lloyds BAs team with the definition of user stories, designing and optimising processes to build a straight-through solution integrating the transfer of ISA messages (In/Out) with the BACS scheme system. The solution, delivered, reduced cash payment transfer times, facilitated inter-banking transactions and improved customer satisfaction by reducing complaints

    • Telecom Italy, Rome, Customer Service
    o As a Business Architect, led the customer BA team and Pega partners through the use of Pega methodology and tools as part of the BRD definition (Application Profile), highlighting the necessity to launch the customer automation process followed by the Catalogue management.

    • Newedge, London, Customer Service
    o As a Business Architect, gathered Customer Service requirements using DCO, built the Application Profile and produced the sizing document to measure the implementation costs of the initial project (Trade Break, Case Management & Commission–Fees). The project was initiated at a later stage.

Formations

Réseau