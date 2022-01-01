Menu

Majdi KOUKI

TUNIS

En résumé

Passionné chercheur et bien organisé ayant une large capacité d'apprentissage et un bon taux d'évolutivité professionnelle

Mes compétences :
Nagios
VoIP
Administration de bases de données
Téléphonie
Câblage
Sécurité informatique
Active Directory
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Windows Server
Linux
Firewall
Cisco
Routage IP
Microsoft Windows
BSS (Business Support Systems)
iOS
Windows Phone
Wi-Fi
VMware
Telnet
Taxation
Sun UNIFY
Siemens Hardware
Sieges
Secure Shell
SQL
SNMP
SIP
Paye/Prsi
OSS (Operating Support Systems)
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
NSS
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Linux Fedora
Linux Debian
FTP
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Domain Name Server Protocol
BlueTooth Technology
Android
3G Networks

Entreprises

  • Telecom Italia Sparkle - Technicien en Télécommunication

    2016 - maintenant NOCVOCE : VoiceTransit Department

  • AXON Software - Technicien Réseau et Systèmes d'Information

    2016 - maintenant * Installation et configuration des pointeuses biométriques SAGEM et ZK

    * Installation et mise en service des contrôles de rondes gardiens VigiCom

    *Manipulation des bases de données ACCESS et SQL Server en collaboration avec des logiciels de paye et de pointage des employés

  • CTI-Network - Technicien Réseau et Télécommunication

    2016 - 2016 * Mise en place des caméras de surveillance analogiques et IP .

    * Câblage téléphonique et informatique.

    * Mise en oeuvre et interconnexion des standards téléphoniques Siemens (Unify) .

    * Installation et configuration des postes téléphoniques analogiques , numériques et IP

  • GET Wireless - Technicien Réseau 3G

    2014 - 2014 * Installation et maintenance des antennes réseau 3G

  • Technoserv - Administrateur Réseaux et Systèmes

    Notre-Dame-de-Bliquetuit 2014 - 2016 * Gestion des parcs informatiques des entreprises.

    * Assistance technique et maintenance informatique

  • Centre Informatique du ministère de la Santé Publique - Etudiant de deuxième année

    2013 - 2013 * Implémentation d'une solution VOIP complète qui regroupe tous les établissements sanitaires qui sont à la
    disposition du CIMSP sur la plateforme Asterisk sous Linux.

    * Offrir la fiabilité et la haute disponibilité de cette solution

    * Garantir la la confidentialité et la sécurité de la solution voix sur IP à travers la mise en place d'un serveur
    d'authentification Radius.

    * Assurer une large capacité de réception de clients au sein ou en dehors du siège CIMSP

    Etudiant de deuxième année universitaire

  • Société Tunisienne d'Electricité et de Gaz - Stage

    2013 - 2013 * Implémentation d'une solution VOIP centralisée minimale (jumelage entre le réseau IP et le réseau
    téléphonique RTC au sein du service client de STEG ayant un numéro vert unique)

    Etudiant de première année universitaire

  • Bureau de poste EZZOUHOUR - Stage

    2009 - 2009 * Stage d'initiation à la vie professionnelle

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De CHARGUIA ISET (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2013

  • Institut Supérieure Des Etudes Technologiques De Charguia (ISET) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2013 Licence Appliquée en technologies de l'Informatique

    Ce qui m'a passionné tout le long de cette formation l'excellente maîtrise du système d'exploitation Linux et la riche formation Cisco ...

Réseau