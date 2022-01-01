Menu

Majid LEPERS

CLÉGUÉREC

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • FOODBIOTIC - Directeur

    2009 - maintenant

  • Rupp Cheese Innovation - Responsable Compte Clé

    1998 - 2009

  • Bavaria Eiprodukte - Responsable Production et Qualité

    1994 - 1998

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau