Menu

Malale FOFANA

Peynier

En résumé

Je suis boucher de formation. J'ai débuté ma formation en 2007,après une 1ére expérience dans la boucherie surgelée à Port Gentil au Gabon.Ensuite ;j'ai postulé chez Casino Supermarché SÉNÉGAL.Et après 8 ans; Je suis depuis le 25 mai 2015 chez ATAC supermarché SÉNÉGAL .
je suis à la recherche d'un nouveau poste en supermarché,en artisanale ou industrielle.merci de me contacter pour vos propositions
00 221 77 795 27 22
mail :fofanamalale@yahoo.fr


I'm Butcher training. I started my training in 2007, after a 1st experience in the meat frozen in Port Gentil- Gabon.Ensuite ; I applied at Casino Supermarket SÉNÉGAL.Et after 8 years ; I am since May 25, 2015 in SENEGAL ATAC supermarket.
I am looking for a new supermarket in post, craft or industrielle.merci contact me for your suggestions
00 221 77 795 27 22
mail: fofanamalale@yahoo.fr

Mes compétences :
ambidextre

Entreprises

  • ATAC - Boucher

    Peynier 2015 - maintenant Débute ma formation en 2007 avec le formateur Mr Jean Luc Courtonne moniteur boucherie chez CASINO SUPERMARCHÉ ,ensuite démarrage de la boucherie de Casino Almadies<> et réorganisation de la boucherie de Casino Saly sur la petite cote en tant que chef de rayon.
    <> boucherie chez Atac Sénégal

  • Damag Casino - Boucher

    2007 - 2015

Formations

  • Cem Joseph Felix Corréa A/A (Guédiawaye)

    Guédiawaye 1989 - 1993 niveau 4em

Réseau