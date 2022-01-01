Menu

Malard SEBASTIEN

Croissy-Beaubourg

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Managenent
Planification des achats

Entreprises

  • CORA - Deuxieme compte d'exploitation rayon chausdure

    Croissy-Beaubourg 2012 - maintenant

  • CORA - Manager De Rayon textile homme

    Croissy-Beaubourg 2006 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau