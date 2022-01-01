Marc FLAMENT

-
Gases Advice & Supplies EURL
- Associé unique - Gérant
2009 - maintenant
the MESSER Group
- Owner & Managing Director
2009 - maintenant
Establishment of the company. Signing of an Exclusive Agency Agreement with the MESSER Group, for exports and sales development in Africa & the Middle East.
Negotiations with equipment suppliers in Turkey and strategic alliances, sourcing.
Countries concerned in Africa:
North Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, and Morocco.
West and Central Africa: Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Ghana
South Africa: South African Republic (See attached map of Africa & Middle East)
-
CASTEL
- Export Sales Manager
2007 - 2008
In charge of sales development, Responsible for the control and growth of market shares, Turnover and profit for the concerned product lines. Project Manager for the products, purchases, strategic alliances, competition survey.
ACN-Telecommunications
- Trainer
2004 - 2006
Commercial Development & Sales Force training for the territories of France and Germany
Messer Group - Germany
MESSER GROUP
- Sales Manager
2003 - 2004
Management of the Business Unit Specialty Gases. (GBP 4.5 Million) Turnover increase 30% - Cost reduction 8%.
MESSER GROUP
- Mergers and Acquisitions Executive & Project Leader
2001 - 2003
Project Leader of a divestment project (45 subsidiaries in the world)
Result: Debt reduction of the Group of EUR 500 Million.
MESSER
- Manager of the Representation office Dubai
1999 - 2001
Establishment and management of the representation office in Jebel Ali, as basis for the commercial development
In 15 countries. Responsible for Sales & Marketing. Client's basis development, strategic alliances Key Account
Management. Turnover in 4 years: US$ 6 Million
Specialty Gases
- Product Manager
1994 - 1997
In charge of sales development, Responsible for the control and growth of market shares, Turnover and profit for the
concerned product lines. Project Manager for the products, purchases, strategic alliances, competition survey.
Specialty Gases
- Export Sales Manager
1991 - 1994
In charge of export sales to the Middle East & Africa; coordination & support to the European subsidiaries in France,
United Kingdom & Netherlands.
Synatron GmbH - Munich, Germany.
Uninterruptible Power Supplies
- Sales Manager
1990 - 1991
In charge of Sales & Marketing. Prospection, contract negotiation et signature of contracts. Introduction of new
products. Negotiations of purchases with suppliers.
I.R.I.S (S.A.R.L.) Caen, France
Profit Centre
- Manager of the German representation office
1990 - 1990
(7 months)
Creation of a Profit Centre. Development of the customer base; Key Account Management in Germany, Austria,
Switzerland.
Uninterruptible Power Supplies
- Sales Manager
1990 - 1991
In charge of Sales & Marketing. Prospection, contract negotiation et signature of contracts. Introduction of new
products. Negotiations of purchases with suppliers.
I.R.I.S (S.A.R.L.) Caen, France
