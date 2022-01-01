Menu

Marc FLAMENT

CAEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
sales development
Responsible for the control
contract negotiation
Responsible for Sales & Marketing
Exports
Commercial Development

Entreprises

  • Gases Advice & Supplies EURL - Associé unique - Gérant

    2009 - maintenant

  • the MESSER Group - Owner & Managing Director

    2009 - maintenant Establishment of the company. Signing of an Exclusive Agency Agreement with the MESSER Group, for exports and sales development in Africa & the Middle East.

    Negotiations with equipment suppliers in Turkey and strategic alliances, sourcing.

    Countries concerned in Africa:

    North Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, and Morocco.

    West and Central Africa: Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Ghana
    .
    South Africa: South African Republic (See attached map of Africa & Middle East)

    CASTEL (S.A.R.L)

  • CASTEL - Export Sales Manager

    2007 - 2008 In charge of sales development, Responsible for the control and growth of market shares, Turnover and profit for the concerned product lines. Project Manager for the products, purchases, strategic alliances, competition survey.

  • ACN-Telecommunications -  Trainer

    2004 - 2006 Commercial Development & Sales Force training for the territories of France and Germany

    Messer Group - Germany

  • MESSER GROUP - Sales Manager

    2003 - 2004 Management of the Business Unit Specialty Gases. (GBP 4.5 Million) Turnover increase 30% - Cost reduction 8%.

  • MESSER GROUP - Mergers and Acquisitions Executive & Project Leader

    2001 - 2003 Project Leader of a divestment project (45 subsidiaries in the world)
    Result: Debt reduction of the Group of EUR 500 Million.

  • MESSER - Manager of the Representation office Dubai

    1999 - 2001 Establishment and management of the representation office in Jebel Ali, as basis for the commercial development
    In 15 countries. Responsible for Sales & Marketing. Client's basis development, strategic alliances Key Account
    Management. Turnover in 4 years: US$ 6 Million

  • Specialty Gases - Product Manager

    1994 - 1997 In charge of sales development, Responsible for the control and growth of market shares, Turnover and profit for the
    concerned product lines. Project Manager for the products, purchases, strategic alliances, competition survey.

  • Specialty Gases - Export Sales Manager

    1991 - 1994 In charge of export sales to the Middle East & Africa; coordination & support to the European subsidiaries in France,
    United Kingdom & Netherlands.

    Synatron GmbH - Munich, Germany.

  • Uninterruptible Power Supplies - Sales Manager

    1990 - 1991 In charge of Sales & Marketing. Prospection, contract negotiation et signature of contracts. Introduction of new
    products. Negotiations of purchases with suppliers.

    I.R.I.S (S.A.R.L.) Caen, France

  • Profit Centre - Manager of the German representation office

    1990 - 1990 (7 months)

    Creation of a Profit Centre. Development of the customer base; Key Account Management in Germany, Austria,
    Switzerland.

  • Uninterruptible Power Supplies - Sales Manager

    1990 - 1991 In charge of Sales & Marketing. Prospection, contract negotiation et signature of contracts. Introduction of new
    products. Negotiations of purchases with suppliers.

    I.R.I.S (S.A.R.L.) Caen, France

Formations

  • Master Commerce International (Caen)

    Caen 1988 - 1990

Réseau