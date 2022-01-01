Menu

Marc FOKELADEH

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Auditor
COMMERCE
Comptabilité
Conseil
Finance

Entreprises

  • PwC - Senior Consultant

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2014 - maintenant Financial Services Consulting

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers - Senior Auditeur

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2010 - 2013 Senior Auditor - businesses: Insurance
    Main clients are: Bâloise Insurance, Axa Insurance, Swiss Life

    ➢ Understand the entity and its environment (business analysis, management process, law and regulation, IT, control activities);
    ➢ Perform risk assessment analysis;
    ➢ Evaluate Risks and develop strategy plan;
    ➢ Plan communication with governance;
    ➢ Mobilize team and train new members;
    ➢ Manage important teams (up to 14 persons);
    ➢ Perform audit/consolidation and conclude on compliance with accounting rules (French/Lux GAAP, IFRS);
    ➢ Perform overall conclusions and verify information before disclosure (Balance sheet, P&L, Cash statement, notes to the financial statements)..

  • Advolis - Auditeur, assistant

    2010 - 2010 - CAC
    - Consolidation
    - Conseil

  • Renault - Stagiaire

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008

