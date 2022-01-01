Menu

Marc-Igal HADDAD

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Ministère de la Justice - Chargé de mission

    Paris maintenant • Contributed to the draft of the official Ministry position on a case concerning Arbitration and the Bank for International Settlement
    • Attended with Ministry Officials the French Administrative Supreme Court (Conseil d’Etat) judicial review of ‘ordonnance n° 2004-274 du 25 mars 2004 portant simplification du droit et des formalités pour les entreprises’ which aims at simplifying the administrative and legal procedures of incorporation in France

  • Mauboussin - Salarié

    Paris 2010 - maintenant

  • Debevoise & Plimpton Paris office - Capital market/M& A intern

    2007 - 2007 • Contributed to the selling of Comau (Fiat Group) engineering activities to Akka Technologies.
    • Due diligence of Bureau Veritas IPO in close relation with AMF and NYSE-Euronext.
    • Research on Securities regulation regarding Iberia take over by Air France KLM.
    • Vendor Due Diligence Brake France Service corporation
    • Wrote a memo on the Third Anti Money Laundering Directive, research on Tracking stocks, transparency directive.

  • Gide, Loyrette, Nouel New York office - M&A intern

    2006 - 2006 • Contributed to the selling of SNCF USA non strategic assets
    • Worked on Nordstrom selling of Façonnable.
    • Working knowledge of NYSE securities regulation.

  • Shearman & Sterling Paris office - Capital Market intern

    2006 - 2006 • Due diligence of AXA REIM IPO
    • Working knowledge of Euronext/AMF/CESR securities regulation
    • Research on OPA Directive, economic patriotism and the reciprocity clause.

Formations

  • University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign (Urbana Champaign)

    Urbana Champaign 2004 - 2005 Droit International des affaires

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques

    Paris 2002 - 2004 droit, économie, relations internationales, marketing, fiscalité

  • Université Paris II Panthéon Assas

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Droit des Affaires et fiscalité des entreprises

