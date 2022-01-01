Marc-Igal HADDAD

-
Ministère de la Justice
- Chargé de mission
Paris
maintenant
• Contributed to the draft of the official Ministry position on a case concerning Arbitration and the Bank for International Settlement
• Attended with Ministry Officials the French Administrative Supreme Court (Conseil d’Etat) judicial review of ‘ordonnance n° 2004-274 du 25 mars 2004 portant simplification du droit et des formalités pour les entreprises’ which aims at simplifying the administrative and legal procedures of incorporation in France
Mauboussin
- Salarié
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Debevoise & Plimpton Paris office
- Capital market/M& A intern
2007 - 2007
• Contributed to the selling of Comau (Fiat Group) engineering activities to Akka Technologies.
• Due diligence of Bureau Veritas IPO in close relation with AMF and NYSE-Euronext.
• Research on Securities regulation regarding Iberia take over by Air France KLM.
• Vendor Due Diligence Brake France Service corporation
• Wrote a memo on the Third Anti Money Laundering Directive, research on Tracking stocks, transparency directive.
Gide, Loyrette, Nouel New York office
- M&A intern
2006 - 2006
• Contributed to the selling of SNCF USA non strategic assets
• Worked on Nordstrom selling of Façonnable.
• Working knowledge of NYSE securities regulation.
Shearman & Sterling Paris office
- Capital Market intern
2006 - 2006
• Due diligence of AXA REIM IPO
• Working knowledge of Euronext/AMF/CESR securities regulation
• Research on OPA Directive, economic patriotism and the reciprocity clause.