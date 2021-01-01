Retail
Marc LOPATO
Marc LOPATO
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Guide
Tourisme
Entreprises
Paris Aruki
- Fondateur
2011 - maintenant
•Custom tours and trips in France for tourists and professionals
•Assistance, interpreting and guide for professionals
•Specific and custom visits of Paris and surroundings for individuals and groups
Net Impact Professional Paris
- Co-Président
2010 - 2011
Innocent
- Business Delivery Manager
2009 - 2009
Innocent
- Operations Manager
2008 - 2008
Aecotur - Sāo Paulo - Brésil
- Stagiaire
2006 - 2006
L'Oréal - Japon
- Launch & Supply Manager
2003 - 2005
Dominique Doucet co. Ltd
- Logistic Director
2001 - 2003
Formations
CNAM Chef de projets touristiques
Paris
2014 - 2014
Guide conférencier
INSEAD
Fontainebleau
2007 - 2007
MBA
Membre actif d'INDEVOR et de l'Energy Club
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Techniques Industrielles Et Des Mines
Albi
1997 - 2001
Biotechnologies
Réseau
Adrien MIDZIC
Alexandre RASCHIA
Angelique LABUSSIERE
Brieg OLIVIER
Franck BENCHETRIT
Francois BRACQ
Francois MAIRE
Guillaume THEROUX
Matthieu LAURAS
Muriel COLOMBIER-MESLIN