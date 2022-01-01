Veolia Environnement
- Project inspection & coordination Manager & Sourcing Platforms at Veolia Water
Paris
1994 - maintenant
2014 - 2018: VEOLIA WT
-Following up& inspection-Expertise-coordination Manager for BIOGEP Project- ACHERES Saint Germain en Laye) ( GROUP VEOLIA OTV - SUEZ DEGREMONT): 750 Million.EUR
2008-2018 :VEOLIA WT:
-Participation and apply the Veolia Environnement purchasing policy on the spend domain Intellectual services.
Objectives: Spend less, spend better, and spend less expensive
-Sourcing new suppliers in the world for all equipment with best prices for our Platform Veolia .
Development & Fully Standardization for equipment &package plant=>reduce the price
- Advice & reduction general expenses.
-Coordinating internal inspection network Veolia VWS (intranet ) , in order to optimize internal collaboration of inspectors in many countries (sharing information, realization of local inspections for distant business units).and supervising of all QC personnel and activities if needed.
-Evaluating the Quality Systems of suppliers and sub-contractors during the pre-qualification phase.
Searching for suppliers all equipment with best prices for our company .
- Investigation
- Assessment and Audit
- Development
Shop Inspection during Fabrication
Projects involved:
Follow up closely and support to many projects (Argentina–Brasil-Usa, Australia-UAM-Oman-Fujairah2-France-Colombia-Egypt-Germany-Malaysia-South-Viet Nam -Lebanon -Poland -Morocco- Japan- switzerland –England –USA - Crivina –St.Petersburg-Turkey- Russia-India - China – Cheng Du - Hong Kong –Islamabad -Thailand- Korea- Vietnam, Abu- Dhabi, Az- A-zour
Major sourcing new suppliers & inspection &coordination and following up project
Shell GTL Project – Qatar : EPC contract (consortium Veolia / Saipem / Al Jaber) ~ 500 M$
Sweet and Sour CPI separators
Oil tankage, water tankage
Flocculation & Flotation Units
Aerobic biological treatment with circular settlers .
Submerged Ultrafiltration
Reverse Osmosis
Water treatment by UV
Evaporation & Crystallization of concentrated waste stream
Cooling water blowdown treatment (Submerged Ultrafiltration & Reverse Osmosis)
1994-2014 :VEOLIAWATER :Sourcing& inspection-coordination manager for SPD(Strategic purchasing Department) :responsible for quality control and performance test all equipments for treatment of water:Air-turbo-compressor-hydraulic-High pressure pumps ,dosing, all pumps, HP pumps feeding incinerator digester,Gas holder,Generator set, agitator, mixers ,screening, bridge- sludge-clarifier,Thickener, grit tank scraper,suface skimmer, turbine-aerator,lamella type settling tank, flowmeter,dryer,furnace shell,refactory for,incineration,sludge,silo,diffusers,Condenser,chlorine,ss-tanks,Biogas compressor…
GRP-PEHD tanks, Pressure-vessels,ASME-PED, CODAP…Membrane for seawater treatment- filters civil engineer (slabs Biostyr,Tgv-filter,Biocarbone and small concrete slab of potable and waste water ,sludge dryer machine.
Advice & training and method of manufacturing of filter –BIOSTYR slabs -civil work on site.