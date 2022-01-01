Menu

Marcel ZOA

DOUALA

En résumé

HR Generalist

Mes compétences :
Dynamique

Entreprises

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH - HR Expert (Chad, Cameroon)

    2016 - maintenant

  • Maersk Drilling Services Singapore - Cameroon branch - HR Coordinator

    2013 - 2015

  • CEFA PERFORMANCES SARL - Assistant Manager

    2013 - 2013

  • Cabinet N&B Consulting Sarl - Assistant Manager

    2011 - 2011

  • Cabinet N&B Consulting Sarl - Intern

    2011 - 2011

  • FIDUCAC - Administrative Assistant

    2011 - 2013

  • Caisse Nationale de Prévoyance Sociale - Intern

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Université Catholique D'Afrique Centrale UCAC (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2008 - 2010 Master

  • Université Catholique D'Afrique Centrale (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2005 - 2008 Licence

Réseau