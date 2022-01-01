Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marcel ZOA
Ajouter
Marcel ZOA
DOUALA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
HR Generalist
Mes compétences :
Dynamique
Entreprises
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
- HR Expert (Chad, Cameroon)
2016 - maintenant
Maersk Drilling Services Singapore - Cameroon branch
- HR Coordinator
2013 - 2015
CEFA PERFORMANCES SARL
- Assistant Manager
2013 - 2013
Cabinet N&B Consulting Sarl
- Assistant Manager
2011 - 2011
Cabinet N&B Consulting Sarl
- Intern
2011 - 2011
FIDUCAC
- Administrative Assistant
2011 - 2013
Caisse Nationale de Prévoyance Sociale
- Intern
2009 - 2009
Formations
Université Catholique D'Afrique Centrale UCAC (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2008 - 2010
Master
Université Catholique D'Afrique Centrale (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2005 - 2008
Licence
Réseau
Anne Carine MBENDA HONLA
Edgar Ramcès SAMBONG ATEBA
Fabrice MBARGA
Guy Landry MESSINA ATANGANA
Joycs Alexia TCHAMI LAWO
Martin OLINGA
Patrick AMBASSA ETOUNDI
Rane P IBRAHIM
Sandrine PAMOU