Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie-Amélie PLUMERAULT
Ajouter
Marie-Amélie PLUMERAULT
Blagnac
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Luxe
Planification
Gestion de projet
Logistique
Entreprises
Airbus
- Plan and schedule production improvement manager
Blagnac
2012 - maintenant
Cartier
- Responsable pôle de planification
Paris
2010 - 2012
Cartier
- Planificateur de production
Paris
2008 - 2009
Johnson & Johnson
- Coordinateur distribution client
New Brunswick
2005 - 2008
L'Oréal Paris
- Analyste logistique commerciale
PARIS
2004 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Tours-Poitiers
Tours
2000 - 2003
Réseau
Anabelle DE MONTRAVEL
Anne Isabelle GROS
Benoît COURDIER
Cédric GERIN
Charles DE LANGHE
Elodie DELHOM
Guillaume CUVELIER
Jean BOUTELOUP
Loïc BLONDEAU
Rodolphe LINARD