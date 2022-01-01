Menu

Marie-Christine PADRUTT

CROISSY-SUR-SEINE

En résumé

16 years of work experience in multinational companies with huge cultural diversity, most recently as HR Manager following a postgraduate degree in HR Management - ESSEC Business School

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Gestion des talents
Développement
International
Éthique
Performance Management
develop their businesses
Employee Relations
Talent Management > Talent Development
Change Management
Employee Engagement
IoT training
Staff Development and Training > Learning and Deve
Talent Management
Management Development
Gap Analysis
leadership talent development
KPIs
Managed the announcement
Onboarding
Succession Planning
TQM
develop cross business unit
Personnel Administration
Redeployment
managed onboarding
Compensation and Benefits
Staff Appraisals
managed the process
Mentoring Programme
individual development
managed the Employee Scholarship program
managed the psycho
Compliance
Excellent interpersonal skills
Good analytical skills
Good communication skills
Interviewing Skills
Managed employee relations
Negotiation Skills
Neuro-Linguistic Programming
Practitioner training
Problem Solving
Project Team Skills
Resource Management
Six Sigma
Strategic Planning
Supported EMEA leadership development
Team Bu

Entreprises

  • NACCO, a CIT Company - HR Manager Europe - France

    2016 - maintenant CIT: 4, 200 employees, $0.303 net income
    HR Manager Europe - France, UK, Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republik, Slovakia
    * Provide support to Pan-European Rail business in a proactive, business focused and time effective manner, taking account of all legal and best practice requirements in a variety of jurisdictions. Take part in due diligence processes.
    * Support leaders in Paris, Hamburg and the UK to develop their businesses, management teams and lead the development and execution of the NACCO and CIT people strategy.
    * Create the tools to instill a culture of high performance, drive development plans, formulate training programs, embedding performance management, employee relations, talent development, compensation, recruiting, change management, and employee engagement. Foster employability.
    * Drive empowerment with a focus on 7 skills: Impact & Collaboration, Growth Mindset, Effective communication, Persuasion, Negotiation, Balancing Stakeholders, Lead integrity

    by example; Drive innovation with IoT training.

  • UTC BIS - Talent & Development Manager

    2014 - 2016 June '05-July `16 UTC BIS EMEA 44,300 employees; $8.5 billon sales
    UTC BIS: 122,000 employees; $29 billion sales, 60+ countries
    Talent & Development
    * Impacted the design of the learning & development strategy for EMEA executives, Hi Po and P&L leaders: talent management, management development, skill matrix and gap analysis, performance management

    * Drove the implementation of leadership talent development program
    * Developed, researched, recommended internal and external learning programs
    * Supported the Leadership Development Review process to strengthen succession planning, increase diversity and develop cross business unit experience
    * Implemented development programs; acted as contact person for the BUs and regions.
    * Co-led EMEA Finance Leadership rotation program: recruitment, annual events, rotations, transfers, compensation
    * Supported the deployment of BIS University (Sales, Engineering, etc.) Recruitment & Staffing
    * Recruited EMEA positions, led onboarding process ; Managed the announcement process KPIs & reporting
    * Led Total Quality Management initiatives to improve HR processes, support business needs and improve customer satisfaction, performance and engagement
    * Monitored key performance indicators, initiated corrective actions, reporting to WHQ

  • UTC Building Industrial Systems - Talent & Development Manager, EMEA

    2014 - maintenant

  • UTC BIS EMEA - HR Manager

    2008 - 2014 Population of high level executives & middle management
    - Personnel Administration, Redeployment, Restructuring
    - Recruitment up to Middle Management Level
    - Onboarding program
    - Compensation and Benefits: prepared proposals, harmonized benefits after the merge of Carrier into UTC CCS EMEA
    - Performance appraisals: managed the process, coached Managers & employees
    - Mobility: supported expatriates/seconded employees, liaised with other entity HR Managers
    - Development: managed the Employee Scholarship program, training plan, Supervisor Development program, individual development plans and mentoring program.
    - Internal Customer Engagement: managed the Employee Engagement Survey and Implemented actions
    - Work-life balance: managed the psycho social risk factor

  • UTC BIS - HR Manager

    2008 - 2014 Population of high level executives & middle management
    * Personnel Administration, Redeployment, Restructuring
    * Recruitment up to Middle Management Level
    * Conducted new hire orientations and managed onboarding program
    * Compensation and Benefits: prepared proposals, harmonized benefits after merges, partner with Comp & Ben Managers to administer and coordinate benefits
    * Performance appraisals: managed the process, coached Managers & employees
    * Mobility: supported expatriates/seconded employees, liaised with local HR Teams
    * Development: managed the Employee Scholarship program, training plan, Supervisor Development program, individual development plans and mentoring program
    * Internal Customer Engagement: drove the Employee Engagement Survey and action plans
    * Work-life balance: managed the psycho social risk factor

  • UTC BIS - Environment, Health & Safety Coordinator

    2005 - 2008 Ethics, Environment, Health & Safety Coordinator EMEA/APAC/Latin America
    43 operations Worldwide (30 countries) & the USA; 50 EHS local Managers, 4 regional Directors
    * Facilitated trainings for international Managers
    * Administered EHS internet sites/online safety training and memos
    * Managed the EHS reporting (monthly, quarterly & annual) and Ethics confidential cases

  • Carrier EMEA (now called UTC BIS EMEA) - Ethics, Environment, Health & Safety Coordinator

    2005 - 2008 Ethics:
    -Organized Ethics events and trainings
    -Tracked and followed up on confidential cases
    Environment, Health & Safety:
    Interfaced between:43 operations Worldwide (30 countries) & the United States
    50 local Managers – 4 regional Directors

    -Conducted trainings for international Managers
    -Administered EHS internet sites / online safety training
    -Managed the reporting (monthly, quarterly & annual)
    -Organized events

  • Eurotexte Language Services - Project Manager

    1995 - 2005 Eurotexte Language Services Global network 200+ service providers; revenue EUR 2 M
    * Recruited and Managed translators, graphics & localization professionals

Formations

  • Institut REPERE

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Certification Praticien PNL

    Develop leadership
    Define well-formed outcomes
    Develop strategies for learning, motivation, decision Making, creativity
    Recognize and utilize basic language patterns
    Use basic anchoring techniques
    Recognize and utilize physiological cues and states
    Identify cognitive strategies and mental programs
    Establish Rapport and Communicate More Effectively
    Promote generative collaboration

  • Essec

    Paris La Défense Cdx 2007 - 2009 Management des Ressources Humaines

  • Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot

    Paris 1994 - 1995 Rédaction technique/Terminologie/Traduction technique option informatique

Réseau