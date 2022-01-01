Marie-Christine PADRUTT

-
NACCO, a CIT Company
- HR Manager Europe - France
2016 - maintenant
CIT: 4, 200 employees, $0.303 net income
HR Manager Europe - France, UK, Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republik, Slovakia
* Provide support to Pan-European Rail business in a proactive, business focused and time effective manner, taking account of all legal and best practice requirements in a variety of jurisdictions. Take part in due diligence processes.
* Support leaders in Paris, Hamburg and the UK to develop their businesses, management teams and lead the development and execution of the NACCO and CIT people strategy.
* Create the tools to instill a culture of high performance, drive development plans, formulate training programs, embedding performance management, employee relations, talent development, compensation, recruiting, change management, and employee engagement. Foster employability.
* Drive empowerment with a focus on 7 skills: Impact & Collaboration, Growth Mindset, Effective communication, Persuasion, Negotiation, Balancing Stakeholders, Lead integrity
by example; Drive innovation with IoT training.
UTC BIS
- Talent & Development Manager
2014 - 2016
June '05-July `16 UTC BIS EMEA 44,300 employees; $8.5 billon sales
UTC BIS: 122,000 employees; $29 billion sales, 60+ countries
Talent & Development
* Impacted the design of the learning & development strategy for EMEA executives, Hi Po and P&L leaders: talent management, management development, skill matrix and gap analysis, performance management
* Drove the implementation of leadership talent development program
* Developed, researched, recommended internal and external learning programs
* Supported the Leadership Development Review process to strengthen succession planning, increase diversity and develop cross business unit experience
* Implemented development programs; acted as contact person for the BUs and regions.
* Co-led EMEA Finance Leadership rotation program: recruitment, annual events, rotations, transfers, compensation
* Supported the deployment of BIS University (Sales, Engineering, etc.) Recruitment & Staffing
* Recruited EMEA positions, led onboarding process ; Managed the announcement process KPIs & reporting
* Led Total Quality Management initiatives to improve HR processes, support business needs and improve customer satisfaction, performance and engagement
* Monitored key performance indicators, initiated corrective actions, reporting to WHQ
UTC Building Industrial Systems
- Talent & Development Manager, EMEA
2014 - maintenant
UTC BIS EMEA
- HR Manager
2008 - 2014
UTC BIS
- HR Manager
2008 - 2014
Population of high level executives & middle management
* Personnel Administration, Redeployment, Restructuring
* Recruitment up to Middle Management Level
* Conducted new hire orientations and managed onboarding program
* Compensation and Benefits: prepared proposals, harmonized benefits after merges, partner with Comp & Ben Managers to administer and coordinate benefits
* Performance appraisals: managed the process, coached Managers & employees
* Mobility: supported expatriates/seconded employees, liaised with local HR Teams
* Development: managed the Employee Scholarship program, training plan, Supervisor Development program, individual development plans and mentoring program
* Internal Customer Engagement: drove the Employee Engagement Survey and action plans
* Work-life balance: managed the psycho social risk factor
UTC BIS
- Environment, Health & Safety Coordinator
2005 - 2008
Carrier EMEA (now called UTC BIS EMEA)
- Ethics, Environment, Health & Safety Coordinator
2005 - 2008
Ethics:
-Organized Ethics events and trainings
-Tracked and followed up on confidential cases
Environment, Health & Safety:
Interfaced between:43 operations Worldwide (30 countries) & the United States
50 local Managers – 4 regional Directors
-Conducted trainings for international Managers
-Administered EHS internet sites / online safety training
-Managed the reporting (monthly, quarterly & annual)
-Organized events
Eurotexte Language Services
- Project Manager
1995 - 2005
Eurotexte Language Services Global network 200+ service providers; revenue EUR 2 M
* Recruited and Managed translators, graphics & localization professionals