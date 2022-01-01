Menu

Marie Claire DUARTE

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Meilleurtaux.com - Conseiller Financier

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • SPIRIT - Assistante de Promotion

    2012 - 2012

  • MEILLEURTAUX.COM - Conseiller Financier front office

    Paris 2008 - 2012

  • PROMOGIM - Conseiller Commercial

    Boulogne Billancourt 2008 - 2008

  • FRANCELOT - KHOR IMMOBILIER - Assistante de Gestion

    2005 - 2007

Formations

  • ESUP-CPEA

    Maisons Laffitte 2005 - 2007 BTS Assisante de Gestion

Réseau