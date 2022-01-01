Menu

Marilyn JOHNSON

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Wine ! What else ?

Entreprises

  • I LOVE ST EMILION - Journaliste

    maintenant

  • Associated Press - Pigiste Photos

    2014 - maintenant

  • WINE ? WHAT ELSE ? - REDACTRICE

    2013 - maintenant

  • Terre de Vins - Journaliste pigiste

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau