Marilyn JOHNSON
Marilyn JOHNSON
BORDEAUX
En résumé
Wine ! What else ?
I LOVE ST EMILION
- Journaliste
maintenant
Associated Press
- Pigiste Photos
2014 - maintenant
WINE ? WHAT ELSE ?
- REDACTRICE
2013 - maintenant
Terre de Vins
- Journaliste pigiste
2012 - maintenant
Pas de formation renseignée
Bouchez LOIC
Emilie LOUBIÉ
Franck MORIN
Guillaume GRANDIN
Laurent BARAOU
Michèle MARECHALLE
Olivier GIGAUD
Philippe KAZEK
Sandrine BOUTOU
Sylvie MÉRIGUET