Marine PATER

Michael Page Interim Management
- Consultante, division Finance et Comptabilité
Nantes
2012 - maintenant
Interim management is the short-term assignment of a proven, heavyweight, interim executive to manage a period of transition, crisis or change within an organization; it may be something as simple as cover for maternity leave or it could be outsourcing of a project that the business doesn’t have the time or skill to cope with in house.
There are several factors that make interim management the popular resourcing option that it has become today: Speed, Experience, Objectivity and Accountability.
• Support to General Management, Financial and Investment Funds:
Audit of financial issues, accounting and organizational
Delegation of Experts in transition and operational monitoring tasks
• Scope of intervention:
Crisis management, restructuring and change management, implementation of projects
Interim Management, pre-employment and temporary substitutions
• Clients :
Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Aviation, Chemistry, Metallurgy, Telecommunications, Electronics, Construction, Real Estate, Services, IT, Media, Communication, Advertising, Luxury