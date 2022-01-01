Menu

Mario GAILLARD

  • Amadeus SA
  • Ingénieur DevOps

Villeneuve-Loubet

En résumé

In a nutshell :
- Adaptability: scope changes, processes...
- Organization: efficiency, priority...
- Customer facing: workshops, live+remote support, RFPs...
- Communication: KPIs, promo, knowledge sharing...
- Versatility: Tech skills + QA mindset
- Global lifecycle vision

Career trajectory :
I have strengthened those skills and even more through my experiences in Paris_1y, Sophia-Antipolis_9y and Montréal_4y.
Having an extensive experience in IT projects quality, I like taking a step back to look at the full picture: best lever to question and improve things. Also, my DevOps activities are perfectly aligned with my thirst of technical challenge while keeping that global lifecycle vision.

Attractions :
I have a special interest in complex projects that require high brain/personal involvement and where the team spirit is an essential aspect.

Entreprises

  • Amadeus SA - Ingénieur DevOps

    Informatique | Villeneuve-Loubet (06270) 2021 - maintenant Mandat:
    DevOps au sein de la « DevOps-System Teams » (SAFe Scaled Agile), responsable de la mise en place, maintenance, surveillance et évolution de notre écosystème technique (déploiements, environnements, CI/CD…)

    Activités:
    - Topologie et définition de namespace
    - Développer, améliorer, maintenir nos pipelines et outils techniques
    - Architecture de la solution de déploiement via HELM v3
    - Gestion des structures OpenShift (persistent volumes, secrets…)
    - Surveillance de quota (OpenShift)
    - Surveillance et gestion de l’utilisation des ressources (Grafana)
    - Définir les Bonnes Pratiques, documentation et partage de connaissances

    Environnement : Private / Public cloud, Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, Helm, Jenkins, Artifactory, Suite Atlassian, Git-Bitbucket, Apache, JBoss
    Logiciels : IntelliJ, Eclipse, VS Code, Postman, Grafana…
    Langages : Java, JS, JSON, Groovy, Go, SQL, batch

  • Amadeus SA - Ingénieur Analyste QA

    Informatique | Villeneuve-Loubet (06270) 2016 - maintenant Mandat:
    Test et validation de l’application de réservation B2C front-end et back-end Mandat technique: Automatisation, généricité et portabilité des tests au sein dans un contexte CI/CD

    Activités:
    - Plans de tests : stratégie, analyse, couverture et combinatoire
    - Scénarios : rédaction, exécution, maintenance, automatisation
    - Campagnes spécifiques : sécurité, encryptions, régressions…
    - Bugs : rédaction et suivi
    - Support production : suivi de bugs, validation de bout en bout

    Act. Tech.:
    - Automatisation : librairies d’environnement de tests pour Postman
    - Langage : JavaScript (JS)
    - Taille : ~2.5k lignes
    - Généricité : outil intermédiaire entre Postman et nos applications
    - Langage : Java J2E
    - Taille : ~5k lignes
    - Portabilité : outil d’automatisation et de génération d’écriture de test
    - Langage : JS (Postman), TypeScript / Angular (GUI), Jenkins
    - Taille : ~4k lignes (Postman), ~3.5k lignes (GUI)

    Environnement : Private / Public cloud, Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, Helm, Jenkins, Artifactory, Suite Atlassian, Git-Bitbucket, Apache, JBoss, CyberArk…
    Logiciels : IntelliJ, Eclipse, VS Code, Postman, Grafana…
    Langages : Java, JS, JSON, Groovy, Go, SQL, batch

  • Canadian National - Ingénieur Analyste QA

    Informatique | Montréal 2012 - 2016 Mission:
    Test and validation of the Sitecore-CMS solution deployment in the context of the CN webcontent management refactoring.

    Activities:
    - Functional coverage, test plan and test scenario creation.
    - Test execution / automation via Quality Center.
    - Defects tracking using Quality Center
    - End-2-end testing.


    Environment : Microsoft Sitecore applications, 3-Tiers application, testing tool, B2B.
    Software : Quality Center
    Languages : .Net, C#

  • Alten SA - at Amadeus IT Group - Ingénieur assurance qualité

    2008 - 2012 Mission:
    Test and validation of the booking application on B2C domain, front end and back end. Responsible of the Lufthansa Competency Center on QA side.

    Activities:
    - Functional coverage, test plan and test scenario creation.
    - Test execution / automation via Quality Center.
    - Creation, execution and maintenance of no regression campaigns.
    - Writing and executing punctual specific test campaigns (security, encryption, regressions,…)
    - Defects tracking using Win@proach.
    - Production support and end-2-end testing.
    - Writing documentation for an internal tool in Java J2E (HLR, roadmap, technical and functional specifications).

    Lufthansa CC:
    - Test script review with the customer (Lufthansa).
    - Workshop and testing strategy analysis with Lufthansa and Marketing.
    - Live testing with Lufthansa’s teams in Francfort and Sophia Antipolis.
    - QA department’s process presentation to Lufthansa in a RFP context.

    Environment : 3-Tiers application, testing tool.
    Software : Quality Center, Query Analyzer, MSSQL, XMLspy, Ultra Edit internal tools…
    Languages : Java J2EE, SQL, XML, html, Edifact.

  • Alten SA - at Alstom Transport - Ingénieur qualité

    2008 - 2008 Mission:
    Test and validation of the communication software for navigation (train, subway,…).

    Activities:
    - Test plan and test scenario creation and execution (RT simulator).
    - Defects tracking using ClearQuest software.

    Environment : Real time simulator, network spy.
    Software : Simulator Mastria Milesys 200SOL, Ethereal, ClearQuest.
    Languages : Specific Mastria language for test scenarios, ADA.

  • Alten SA - at Sagem Défense et Sécurité - Ingénieur qualité

    2007 - 2007 Mission:
    Test and validation of the inertial, GPS, hybrid navigation system of the french fighter Rafale.

    Activities:
    - Test plan and scenario creation and execution
    - Detection of defects in source code (Assemb., ADA) via debugging tool.

    Environment : Low level debugger (Adascope), UNIX station, naked inertial-GPS system.
    Software : PCN Windows, Adascope, Dash3_2 (simulator), Understand For Ada.
    Languages : ADA, Assembly (for CPU, Memories boot…).

  • Capgemini - Ingénieur d'étude

    SURESNES 2007 - 2007 Mission:
    Test and validation of Darty FAI applications on web and stores platforms.

    Activities:
    - Test plan and test scenario creation and execution
    - Production and TMA (customer’s testing team) support.
    - Defects tracking using Quality center and Bugzilla.
    - Development of new CR in the Dartybox application.

    Environment : 3-Tiers application, Oracle database system, UNIX, Open Source (application Java J2EE, application server JBoss, UNIX servers…)
    Software : Quality Center, Bugzilla, Eclipse, CVS, putty, JBoss
    Languages : JAVA-J2E, Script shell, SQL

Formations

