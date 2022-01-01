Mario GAILLARD

-
Amadeus SA
- Ingénieur DevOps
Informatique | Villeneuve-Loubet (06270)
2021 - maintenant
Mandat:
DevOps au sein de la « DevOps-System Teams » (SAFe Scaled Agile), responsable de la mise en place, maintenance, surveillance et évolution de notre écosystème technique (déploiements, environnements, CI/CD…)
Activités:
- Topologie et définition de namespace
- Développer, améliorer, maintenir nos pipelines et outils techniques
- Architecture de la solution de déploiement via HELM v3
- Gestion des structures OpenShift (persistent volumes, secrets…)
- Surveillance de quota (OpenShift)
- Surveillance et gestion de l’utilisation des ressources (Grafana)
- Définir les Bonnes Pratiques, documentation et partage de connaissances
Environnement : Private / Public cloud, Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, Helm, Jenkins, Artifactory, Suite Atlassian, Git-Bitbucket, Apache, JBoss
Logiciels : IntelliJ, Eclipse, VS Code, Postman, Grafana…
Langages : Java, JS, JSON, Groovy, Go, SQL, batch

Amadeus SA
- Ingénieur Analyste QA
Informatique | Villeneuve-Loubet (06270)
2016 - maintenant
Mandat:
Test et validation de l’application de réservation B2C front-end et back-end Mandat technique: Automatisation, généricité et portabilité des tests au sein dans un contexte CI/CD
Activités:
- Plans de tests : stratégie, analyse, couverture et combinatoire
- Scénarios : rédaction, exécution, maintenance, automatisation
- Campagnes spécifiques : sécurité, encryptions, régressions…
- Bugs : rédaction et suivi
- Support production : suivi de bugs, validation de bout en bout
Act. Tech.:
- Automatisation : librairies d’environnement de tests pour Postman
- Langage : JavaScript (JS)
- Taille : ~2.5k lignes
- Généricité : outil intermédiaire entre Postman et nos applications
- Langage : Java J2E
- Taille : ~5k lignes
- Portabilité : outil d’automatisation et de génération d’écriture de test
- Langage : JS (Postman), TypeScript / Angular (GUI), Jenkins
- Taille : ~4k lignes (Postman), ~3.5k lignes (GUI)
Environnement : Private / Public cloud, Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, Helm, Jenkins, Artifactory, Suite Atlassian, Git-Bitbucket, Apache, JBoss, CyberArk…
Logiciels : IntelliJ, Eclipse, VS Code, Postman, Grafana…
Langages : Java, JS, JSON, Groovy, Go, SQL, batch

Canadian National
- Ingénieur Analyste QA
Informatique | Montréal
2012 - 2016
Mission:
Test and validation of the Sitecore-CMS solution deployment in the context of the CN webcontent management refactoring.
Activities:
- Functional coverage, test plan and test scenario creation.
- Test execution / automation via Quality Center.
- Defects tracking using Quality Center
- End-2-end testing.
Environment : Microsoft Sitecore applications, 3-Tiers application, testing tool, B2B.
Software : Quality Center
Languages : .Net, C#

Alten SA - at Amadeus IT Group
- Ingénieur assurance qualité
2008 - 2012
Mission:
Test and validation of the booking application on B2C domain, front end and back end. Responsible of the Lufthansa Competency Center on QA side.
Activities:
- Functional coverage, test plan and test scenario creation.
- Test execution / automation via Quality Center.
- Creation, execution and maintenance of no regression campaigns.
- Writing and executing punctual specific test campaigns (security, encryption, regressions,…)
- Defects tracking using Win@proach.
- Production support and end-2-end testing.
- Writing documentation for an internal tool in Java J2E (HLR, roadmap, technical and functional specifications).
Lufthansa CC:
- Test script review with the customer (Lufthansa).
- Workshop and testing strategy analysis with Lufthansa and Marketing.
- Live testing with Lufthansa’s teams in Francfort and Sophia Antipolis.
- QA department’s process presentation to Lufthansa in a RFP context.
Environment : 3-Tiers application, testing tool.
Software : Quality Center, Query Analyzer, MSSQL, XMLspy, Ultra Edit internal tools…
Languages : Java J2EE, SQL, XML, html, Edifact.

Alten SA - at Alstom Transport
- Ingénieur qualité
2008 - 2008
Mission:
Test and validation of the communication software for navigation (train, subway,…).
Activities:
- Test plan and test scenario creation and execution (RT simulator).
- Defects tracking using ClearQuest software.
Environment : Real time simulator, network spy.
Software : Simulator Mastria Milesys 200SOL, Ethereal, ClearQuest.
Languages : Specific Mastria language for test scenarios, ADA.

Alten SA - at Sagem Défense et Sécurité
- Ingénieur qualité
2007 - 2007
Mission:
Test and validation of the inertial, GPS, hybrid navigation system of the french fighter Rafale.
Activities:
- Test plan and scenario creation and execution
- Detection of defects in source code (Assemb., ADA) via debugging tool.
Environment : Low level debugger (Adascope), UNIX station, naked inertial-GPS system.
Software : PCN Windows, Adascope, Dash3_2 (simulator), Understand For Ada.
Languages : ADA, Assembly (for CPU, Memories boot…).

Capgemini
- Ingénieur d'étude
SURESNES
2007 - 2007
Mission:
Test and validation of Darty FAI applications on web and stores platforms.
Activities:
- Test plan and test scenario creation and execution
- Production and TMA (customer’s testing team) support.
- Defects tracking using Quality center and Bugzilla.
- Development of new CR in the Dartybox application.
Environment : 3-Tiers application, Oracle database system, UNIX, Open Source (application Java J2EE, application server JBoss, UNIX servers…)
Software : Quality Center, Bugzilla, Eclipse, CVS, putty, JBoss
Languages : JAVA-J2E, Script shell, SQL