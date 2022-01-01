Mario GAILLARD

In a nutshell :

- Adaptability: scope changes, processes...

- Organization: efficiency, priority...

- Customer facing: workshops, live+remote support, RFPs...

- Communication: KPIs, promo, knowledge sharing...

- Versatility: Tech skills + QA mindset

- Global lifecycle vision



Career trajectory :

I have strengthened those skills and even more through my experiences in Paris_1y, Sophia-Antipolis_9y and Montréal_4y.

Having an extensive experience in IT projects quality, I like taking a step back to look at the full picture: best lever to question and improve things. Also, my DevOps activities are perfectly aligned with my thirst of technical challenge while keeping that global lifecycle vision.



Attractions :

I have a special interest in complex projects that require high brain/personal involvement and where the team spirit is an essential aspect.