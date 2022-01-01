Menu

Martine CARANONI

MARSEILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marseille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Agence d urbanisme de l agglomération marseillaise - Responsable RH

    2001 - maintenant DEVELOPPEMENT DES COMPETENCES - GPEC- EVALUATIONS

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2010 - 2011 LICENCE RH

Réseau