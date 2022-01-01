Retail
Martine HÉRIN
Martine HÉRIN
ARRAS
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Arras
En résumé
Entreprises
Etablissement Français du Sang
- Chargée de Promotion du Don
2008 - maintenant
Le roi du Matelas
- Responsable pub et marketing
Neuville-en-Ferrain
2006 - 2008
Bienvenue les bébés
- Responsable d'enseigne
2003 - 2006
Autour de Bébé
- Gérante
1997 - 2003
Reydel
- Responsable de formation
1989 - 1990
Celatose
- Responsable formation et communication interne
1983 - 1989
Formations
Université Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1976 - 1980
Allemand
Allemand littéraire
Réseau
Isabelle VIRENQUE
Joël MERLIN
Marie-ève SAVARY
Nicolas WYCKAERT
Philippe ZEUGMANN
Sonia BRACQ
Sylvie HUMBERT
Thierry BLAREL
Xavier DESRUMAUX