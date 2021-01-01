Massimo D'ONOFRIO

-
SWISSPRESENCE, LTD
- Founder & CEO
2001 - maintenant
* Provided business start-up coaching services in areas of business plan development,
corporate finance, sales, HR and business structures to 50+ clients worldwide.
* Managed financial planning, accounting, and tax optimisation efforts.
* Identified strategic location for European Headquarters.
* Delivered HR management, staffing and coaching services to VRWAY
Communications VRW.MI (+500 people) and other clients, which included a Swiss
patent for recruiting and executive search services.
* Drafted privacy policies, structured commercial transactions, and conducted real estate
project appraisals.
* Supervised team of three consultants and one web designer, which involved all hiring,
training, coaching, and performance appraisals.
* Developed web-based recruiting solutions and oversaw all web development activities.
-
Swisspresence.com LTD
- Ceo
2001 - maintenant
• board coaching for vision, strategy and communication
• book-keeping, fiscal and financial planning and management
• key business development, overseas management
• startup coaching services, from business plan to investors relations
• business intelligence and searches worldwide
• hr management and recruitment
• local & international network
-
VRWAY Communication
- Human Resources Director & Business Partner
2000 - 2015
10y before Google Street View, VRWay has mapped all major cities of the world in virtual reality tours. I co-created this startup in 1999
-
VRWAY Communication
- Chief Human Resources Recruiter
1999 - 2000
* Managed team of 4 HR and administrative employees and 16 creative multimedia staff
responsible for serving all Swiss, Italian, Spanish, and Danish business units.
* Supported and guided line managers, COO, and CTO in sourcing strategies, training,
assessments, policy development, and administration.
* Developed, implemented, and maintained HR and administration controls in each unit.
* Defined and updated HR strategy policies focusing on MBO and quality delivered.
* Implemented intranet and management information system for entire group; oversaw
creation of newsletter, forum, and blogs within units.
* Defined systems and technical requirements, and set service level agreements (SLA).
* Collaborated with local and international authorities to gain work permits and subventions.
* Oversaw change management process through coaching in group and one-on-one sessions.
MASSIMO D'ONOFRIO, EMBA, PAGE 2
+41 76 680 46 77 ~ max@donofrio.eu ~ Skype: mdonofrio
-
VRWAY International Group www.vrway.com
- HR director & business partner
1999 - 2015
My responsibilities were:
•Conducting a team of 4 subordinates in a central service type of environment, we
served all Swiss, Italian, Spanish and Denmark’s units controlled by the VRWAY Group
(+100 people). Accounting, personnel management, coaching and b-intelligence.
•Progression from manager (1 year) to director & business partner. Cooperating and
supporting the line managers, the coo and the cto in administration, marketing
planning & policy development. Working within a result focused, customer service
environment.
Project management / achievements:
•conducting a team of 4 administrative subordinates and 16 creative multimedia staff
•ensuring that all marketing and administration control are set, up and running in every
unit in addition to HR management
•full management in-sourcing service for the VRWAY Group, accounting & tax
•marketing & pr strategy policy definition and upgrade over the years
•set up of the intranet and management info system for the whole group (FileMakerPro/ OfficeMaker) on all international units
•definition of systems and technical requirements
•motivator, at ease with unconventional fast pacing environments, team player
•provide advice, guidance and coaching to coo and cto, country managers, line-
managers and creative crew
•marketing plan, definition of the communication strategy
•contact with local and international companies for PR & Networking
•member of internal creative team
•newsletter, forum and blog system development within all the units
•change management process through coaching in groups and individual sessions,
outplacement
•web-based recruiting solutions ASP
•set service level agreements
-
TS RECRUITING E SERVIZI, SA
- Human Resources Director
1996 - 1999
* Redeveloped and launched recruiting and executive search activities in the banking,
financial, and trust fields.
* Managed all HR, MIS control, and client forecasting for TS Group with 50+ people.
* Facilitated and participated in international meetings and forums.
-
A.R.C.H. Foundation
- Foundation Coordinator Manager
1996 - 1996
the well known Thyssen-Bornemisza Foundation, Villa Favorita, Lugano, Switzerland.