Mathilde TENAILLE

Rueil-Malmaison

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Unilever - Junior Product Manager IceCream OOH

    Rueil-Malmaison 2018 - maintenant

  • Franprix - Concept Project Manager (internship)

    Paris 2017 - 2017 Ensure the development and the follow up of new commercial projects
    - Product Manager for the first collection Franprix of "beautiful and useful" objects
    - Deployment coordinator of 50 Seattle Best Coffee machines (Starbucks brand) in 3 months

    Optimize concepts to answer to operational issues
    - Category manager of non-merchant goods
    - Missioned on the redesign of the stores back office

    Support the stores to pilote their activity: reporting, monitoring and analysis of KPIs, action plans and follow ups

  • Sodexo - Project Manager Apprentice (alternating work/study program)

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2014 - 2016 Overhaul of the catering offering for elderly people within the Marketing & Innovation department:
    − Document standardization
    – Design and naming
    − Product testing
    – Coordination with suppliers

    Development of an innovative texture in collaboration with a multidisciplinary group:
    − Project management
    – Communication materials (pamphlets, video, press release)
    − Clinical study
    – Training of the operational staff

  • Rydahl Corp. - Marketing Assistant

    2014 - 2014 Participation in various marketing tasks: canvassing potential partners, creating the business cards and brochures, writing the FAQ and general conditions.

  • Châteaux & Hôtels Collection - Groupe Alain Ducasse - Accounting Assistant

    2013 - 2013 Participation in various accounting tasks: recording invoices, arranging payments, checking and clearing the clients accounts, writing procedures

  • Saint Michael's Hospital - Research Intern

    2012 - 2012 Research department, the Risk Factor Modification Center: as a student exchange.
    In charge of a study on the impact of fibers, added to sweet foods, on the blood glucose response.

  • Clinique La Montagne - Hospital Housekeeping

    2011 - 2011 In charge of the cleanliness of the department, management of the equipment and material.
    Distribution of meals for the patients.

  • Rothschild - Administrative Assistant

    2010 - 2010 Accounting department: e-invoicing project of bills (ECM).
    Contribution to the invoicing process : collection, preparation, pre-indexing, scanning and filing of documents.
    Redaction of the bank's standard procedure document explaining the invoicing process.

  • Rothschild - Work experience in investment banking

    2009 - 2009 Documentation department: discovering the work of librarian.
    E-department: co-organization of a treasure hunt with a humanitarian purpose, development of a survey on an application for Rothschild world.
    Filing department: English-French translation, measurement, and indexing of historical documents for the Rothschild 2015 retrospective.

  • BDP (Building Design Partnership Ltd) - Work experience in an architectural office

    2008 - 2008 Construction of architectural models of housing projects.
    Co direction of architect’s plan on computer.

  • Quantimed - Medipasse - Work experience in a medical communications agency

    2007 - 2007 Creating pharmacological investigations addressed to medical doctors.

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2016 - 2017 Chaire Grande Consommation

    Communication Manager for the FMCG Chaire :
    - community manager (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin) and website updates,
    - events planning with partners, alumni and students.

    Monitor for the MS MIA
    - in charge of the school visits by current students planning and communication about it,
    - creation of webinars by alumnis to enhance the master's notoriety.

    Design Thinking : project with WED

  • Unilasalle

    Beauvais 2010 - 2015 Marketing Communication & Sales

  • Lycée La Rochefoucauld

    Paris 2007 - 2010 baccalauréat

