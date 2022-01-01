Mathilde TENAILLE

-
Unilever
- Junior Product Manager IceCream OOH
Rueil-Malmaison
2018 - maintenant
-
Franprix
- Concept Project Manager (internship)
Paris
2017 - 2017
Ensure the development and the follow up of new commercial projects
- Product Manager for the first collection Franprix of "beautiful and useful" objects
- Deployment coordinator of 50 Seattle Best Coffee machines (Starbucks brand) in 3 months
Optimize concepts to answer to operational issues
- Category manager of non-merchant goods
- Missioned on the redesign of the stores back office
Support the stores to pilote their activity: reporting, monitoring and analysis of KPIs, action plans and follow ups
-
Sodexo
- Project Manager Apprentice (alternating work/study program)
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2014 - 2016
Overhaul of the catering offering for elderly people within the Marketing & Innovation department:
− Document standardization
– Design and naming
− Product testing
– Coordination with suppliers
Development of an innovative texture in collaboration with a multidisciplinary group:
− Project management
– Communication materials (pamphlets, video, press release)
− Clinical study
– Training of the operational staff
-
Rydahl Corp.
- Marketing Assistant
2014 - 2014
Participation in various marketing tasks: canvassing potential partners, creating the business cards and brochures, writing the FAQ and general conditions.
-
Châteaux & Hôtels Collection - Groupe Alain Ducasse
- Accounting Assistant
2013 - 2013
Participation in various accounting tasks: recording invoices, arranging payments, checking and clearing the clients accounts, writing procedures
-
Saint Michael's Hospital
- Research Intern
2012 - 2012
Research department, the Risk Factor Modification Center: as a student exchange.
In charge of a study on the impact of fibers, added to sweet foods, on the blood glucose response.
-
Clinique La Montagne
- Hospital Housekeeping
2011 - 2011
In charge of the cleanliness of the department, management of the equipment and material.
Distribution of meals for the patients.
-
Rothschild
- Administrative Assistant
2010 - 2010
Accounting department: e-invoicing project of bills (ECM).
Contribution to the invoicing process : collection, preparation, pre-indexing, scanning and filing of documents.
Redaction of the bank's standard procedure document explaining the invoicing process.
-
Rothschild
- Work experience in investment banking
2009 - 2009
Documentation department: discovering the work of librarian.
E-department: co-organization of a treasure hunt with a humanitarian purpose, development of a survey on an application for Rothschild world.
Filing department: English-French translation, measurement, and indexing of historical documents for the Rothschild 2015 retrospective.
-
BDP (Building Design Partnership Ltd)
- Work experience in an architectural office
2008 - 2008
Construction of architectural models of housing projects.
Co direction of architect’s plan on computer.
-
Quantimed - Medipasse
- Work experience in a medical communications agency
2007 - 2007
Creating pharmacological investigations addressed to medical doctors.