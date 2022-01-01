Menu

Matthew CONWAY

Aubervilliers

En résumé

A trilingual sales professional currently responsible for Account Management and Sales including the whole sales process for Interxion Switzerland, covering everything from RFP responses, direct sales, account management, and closing deals. I’m adept at working across functions, cultures and borders; this has been ever-present in my career to date. A natural leader through my sporting activities, I am also a team player with a passion for winning as well as dynamic with broad pan European experience and a positive outlook.

Mes compétences :
Business development
Account management
Sales
SaaS
Direct sales

Entreprises

  • Interxion - Account Manager

    Aubervilliers 2015 - maintenant

  • Kivala-HR - Business Development Manager

    2013 - 2015

  • Dell SA - Medium Business Engagement Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2011 - 2013

  • Dell SA - European Account Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2011

  • K2 Partnering Solutions - Associate

    London 2009 - 2010

Formations

  • University Of Bristol (Bristol)

    Bristol 2004 - 2008 French and German - 2.1 with oral distinction in German

Réseau