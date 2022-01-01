Matthew CONWAY

A trilingual sales professional currently responsible for Account Management and Sales including the whole sales process for Interxion Switzerland, covering everything from RFP responses, direct sales, account management, and closing deals. I’m adept at working across functions, cultures and borders; this has been ever-present in my career to date. A natural leader through my sporting activities, I am also a team player with a passion for winning as well as dynamic with broad pan European experience and a positive outlook.



Mes compétences :

Business development

Account management

Sales

SaaS

Direct sales