Matthias BRIAULT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Delanchy Transports - Assistant RH

    2015 - maintenant - Chef de projet RH
    - Assistant RH généraliste
    - Référant RH sur le territoires espagnol
    - Participation au déploiement en Espagne

  • EDF - Assistant RH

    Paris 2013 - 2015 - Assistant RH généraliste
    - Gestionnaire formation
    - Audit du processus d'intégration

Formations

  • Montpellier Business School (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2015 - maintenant Master Grande Ecole en apprentissage

  • IUT Aix En Provence

    Aix En Provence 2013 - 2015 DUT GEA en alternance

