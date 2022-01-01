Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Matthias BRIAULT
Ajouter
Matthias BRIAULT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Delanchy Transports
- Assistant RH
2015 - maintenant
- Chef de projet RH
- Assistant RH généraliste
- Référant RH sur le territoires espagnol
- Participation au déploiement en Espagne
EDF
- Assistant RH
Paris
2013 - 2015
- Assistant RH généraliste
- Gestionnaire formation
- Audit du processus d'intégration
Formations
Montpellier Business School (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2015 - maintenant
Master Grande Ecole en apprentissage
IUT Aix En Provence
Aix En Provence
2013 - 2015
DUT GEA en alternance
Réseau
Alumni IUT AIX MARSEILLE
Amélie HEULOT
Anne GAGEY
Colomban DE CRAECKER
Iut AIX-MARSEILLE
Joshua SMITH
Laurence DREUX-DUHAMEL
Marie BRIOUDE
Olivier BRUNET
Raymond MAZGAJ