Matthieu CHOMETTE

PARIS

En résumé

· Experience in procurement, with some years of full category responsibility
· Ability to work with key stakeholders in multiple global locations and at various levels
· Excellent social & communication skills able to clearly articulate position in a matrix organization
· Strong leadership skills to effectively manage category processes, and cross functional teams in matrix
· Proven track record in delivering year to year cost savings and driving cost reduction and change projects
· Strong analytical skills
· Strong negotiating skills and understanding of contractual key terms

Entreprises

  • Réseau Domitis - Directeur Délégué

    2018 - maintenant Le Réseau Domitis est partenaire des grands groupes multisites en France et en Europe dans le secteur du travail temporaire et du recrutement.

    Le Réseau Domitis propose la principale alternative en tant que challenger dans un secteur fortement concentré. Le Réseau Domitis est le quatrième acteur Français avec 630 agences et un chiffre d’affaires en 2018 de 2.1 milliards d’euros.

    Avec l’un des taux de croissance du marché le plus élevé, le Réseau Domitis repose depuis 20 ans sur six membres, acteurs nationaux ou multirégionaux du travail temporaire et des solutions RH.

    Nous proposons une offre nationale unifiant des ressources complémentaires de proximité et offrant la souplesse et la réactivité d’entreprises de taille intermédiaire.
    Notre dispositif permet une mise en œuvre immédiate des contrats cadres de nos clients, sur le plan national avec des possibilités d’ouverture vers l'étranger.

  • VALEO - Group Segment Leader

    Paris 2014 - 2018 Group Segment Leader "Mechanical, Electrical, Pneumatic & Overheads"

    - Management 20 people (15 countries, 120 sites)
    - Build & manage relationships with suppliers
    - Drive & Implement category strategy for several sub-segment
    - Identify and give imput to local buyer to launch RFIs/RFPs/RFQs.
    - Work closely with key business stakeholders in a matrix organization
    - Set-up KPI’s and monitor service to ensure purchasing compliance

    Project Manager “New procurement tools”: Define and deploy process for 120 warehouses.

  • VALEO - EMEA Travel Purchaser

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Travel - Vehicles:
    - European Tender & Framework Tripartite Contract
    - Internal Sourcing, Market sourcing, RFI, RFQ, Negotiate supplier offers, Implementation
    - Improve fleet solution on European perimeter

    Purchasing Manager Handicap: promote subcontracting suppliers which employ handicapped people.

  • VALEO - Regional Buyer FM

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Facility Management :
    - Test and measure (Verification, calibration and Regulatory Control) production tools
    - Building Maintenance; Air Conditioning and heating system

    MRO : “maintenance repair operation” 10M€
    - Electronic and pneumatic components: European Contract and catalog
    - Personal protective equipment. Tender with Risk Insurance Environment HQ
    - Office Supplies: worldwide contract and catalog

  • Bouygues Construction - Acheteur Famille

    GUYANCOURT 2008 - 2011 Vehicles-Trucks: 11M€

    -Framework Tripartite Contract (Trucks Hire - Manufacturer - Customer)
    -Internal Sourcing, Market sourcing, RFI, RFQ, Negotiate supplier offers, Implementation

    Subcontracting : 5M€
    -Long and short truck rental with drivers

    Project in Turkmenistan : 10M€
    -Market sourcing, RFQ, “Cable, Cable trays, Bus Bar Trunking”

    Segment Overheads Printing : 2M€
    -Internal sourcing + Identify cost saving opportunities with Marketing HQ
    -Tender + Implementation E-Procurment tools “Administrative, Commercial Printing”

  • SODEXHO - Buyer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2007 - 2007 intellectual services

  • SODEXHO PASS - Marketing Buyer

    2005 - 2006

Formations

Réseau

