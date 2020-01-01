Matthieu LEMARQUIS

Mes compétences :
Management
Business development
Sales and Marketing
Gestion de projet
Webmarketing
Marketing
SEO
International business development
Négociation
Sales
SEM
Entreprises
MVF Global
- Vice President Sales EMEA
London2016 - maintenant
MVF Global
- Head of EMEA, B2B
London2015 - 2016
MVF Global
- Head of International sales and Business development
London2012 - 2015MVF Global run lead generation campaigns in Leading Internet Economies over 50 countries worldwide. MVF delivers high quality lead to companies in different sectors such as B2B, clean tech and home services, healthcare, finance, education, market research...
Launch of a new sector in 2013 : Moving
- BestGlobalMovers : receives 1000s of removal enquiries each month. We work with international
relocation companies that are serious about scaling up their operations. We provide a reliable
stream of qualified business leads.
- MoveHub : is the ultimate resource for people who want to move abroad.
- Expermarket: generates huge volumes of red-hot prospects and high quality customer to companies in different B2B and B2C sectors.
Responsibilities:
- In charge of the commercial strategy.
- Recruiting managing and coaching a team of international analysts and sales reps
- Leading the activity, and performance monitoring (KPI's)
- Liaising with marketing, finance and tech departments.
- Key Accounts Management
- Intensively exploring new business sales and strategic accounts
ExpertMarket
- Head of France
ANTONY2011 - 2012In charge of creating and launching the French subsidiary : Expertmarket
Expermarket generates huge volumes of red-hot prospects and high quality customer to companies in different B2B and B2C sectors.
Responsibilities:
- In charge of the commercial strategy.
- Recruiting managing and coaching a team of international analysts and sales reps
- Leading the activity, and performance monitoring (KPI's)
- Liaising with marketing, finance and tech departments.
- Key Accounts Management
- Intensively exploring new business sales and strategic accounts
Freelance
- Consultant commercial et marketing
2010 - 2011
Pixagility
- Directeur commercial
Boulogne Billancourt2009 - 2010In charge of launching a new broadcasting services platform that enables the delivery of video programs in all formats and on all media, with the French TV channels.
Responsibilities:
- In charge of the company’s global strategy in collaboration with the CEO.
- Exploring new opportunities and negotiations with strategic accounts
- Defining the marketing strategy and channels
- Representing and promoting Pixagility, and creating market visibility and awareness
- Maintaining and updating a weekly channel pipeline
- In charge of answering to the RFI and RFP
Primus Telecommunications
- MVNO Manager / Responsable national des ventes
2008 - 2009In charge of launching a new MVNO (Mobile virtual network operator) on the French Market. (“Primus mobile”, now “Mobiho”). Prepaid offer to make low cost international calls from a mobile phone.
Responsibilities:
- Defining the global strategy of the business unit in collaboration with the General Manager
- Identifying and building new direct sales channels
- Dealing with operators, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.
- Defining and setting up pricing of the full range of the prepaid offer
- In charge of managing and coaching a team of 6 accounts manager, recruitment
- Maintaining and updating a weekly channel pipeline and tracking performance of regional account managers against agreed set targets and KPIs
- Implementing and managing marketing operations
Avenir Telecom
- Sales Manager
Marseille2004 - 2008Responsibilities:
- In charge of the distribution of Telecom products (Mobile phone and operator’s contracts
- In charge of key account negotiations (Central purchasing department)
- Working with all distribution‘s channels (Retail Distribution/FMCG)
- In charge of recruiting, managing and coaching a team of 8 sales representative
- Maintaining and updating a weekly channel pipeline and tracking performance of regional sales representative against agreed set targets and KPIs
- Managing a network of franchisees. (Mobile Hut)