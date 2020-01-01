Matyas Gabor works to guide organizations through their marketing and digital transformation.



Matyas is the Vice-President, Digital Consumer Experience at BRP, a $6B company leading the Powersports industry with nine major global brands and more than 13,000 employees around the world. Matyas is the founder of BRPs Digital Factory, made up of the Tech Factory, Data Factory, Digital Experience Factory, eCom group, and Connectivity leadership office. This internal group envisions, develops and sustains creative digital answers to BRPs current and future business challenges. Using agile methodologies and innovative technologies, its solutions leverage advanced analytics, automation and cloud computing to deliver customer journeys and experiences that drive growth and success for the company.



A truly passionate business hacker, Matyas co-founded and led Deloitte Digital Montreal in 2016 and oversaw a team of advertising specialists as Managing Director at BBDO Montreal in 2015. In addition, Matyas contributed to the significant growth of w.illi.am/ (aka Valtech Canada) as Partner VP, Consulting and Marketing, for seven years.



Throughout his career, Matyas has supported some of the best brands in Canada and beyond such as PepsiCo, Mars, the Royal Bank of Canada, Mercedes-Benz, Starbucks, Visa, Campbells, Bombardier, Lise Watier, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Birks, Hydro-Québec, Cascades, Ivanhoé Cambridge, and many more.



Matyas is constantly reinventing industry practices to define a new marketing approach using technology, data science and behavioral strategies.