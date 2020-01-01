Menu

Matyas GABOR

  • Vice-Président, Expérience Client Numérique
  • Brp
  • Vice-Président, Expérience Client Numérique

Montréal

En résumé

Matyas Gabor works to guide organizations through their marketing and digital transformation.

Matyas is the Vice-President, Digital Consumer Experience at BRP, a $6B company leading the Powersports industry with nine major global brands and more than 13,000 employees around the world. Matyas is the founder of BRPs Digital Factory, made up of the Tech Factory, Data Factory, Digital Experience Factory, eCom group, and Connectivity leadership office. This internal group envisions, develops and sustains creative digital answers to BRPs current and future business challenges. Using agile methodologies and innovative technologies, its solutions leverage advanced analytics, automation and cloud computing to deliver customer journeys and experiences that drive growth and success for the company.

A truly passionate business hacker, Matyas co-founded and led Deloitte Digital Montreal in 2016 and oversaw a team of advertising specialists as Managing Director at BBDO Montreal in 2015. In addition, Matyas contributed to the significant growth of w.illi.am/ (aka Valtech Canada) as Partner VP, Consulting and Marketing, for seven years.

Throughout his career, Matyas has supported some of the best brands in Canada and beyond such as PepsiCo, Mars, the Royal Bank of Canada, Mercedes-Benz, Starbucks, Visa, Campbells, Bombardier, Lise Watier, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Birks, Hydro-Québec, Cascades, Ivanhoé Cambridge, and many more.

Matyas is constantly reinventing industry practices to define a new marketing approach using technology, data science and behavioral strategies.

Entreprises

  • Brp - Vice-Président, Expérience Client Numérique

    Marketing | Montréal 2018 - maintenant

  • Deloitte Digital -  Digital Agency Director

    Montréal 2016 - 2018 Responsabilités: Développement : vision, offre de services, méthodologies
    RH : Définition des rôles, recrutement et gestion des équipes
    Développement commercial interne et externe
    Direction stratégique et accompagnement exécutif
    Principaux clients: Banque Nationale du Canada, TD Bank, Mouvement des
    caisses Desjardins, Industrielle Alliance, Hydro-Québec, EDC

  • Matyas Gabor - Consultation et Production - Consultant

    2016 - 2016 Chief Digital Officer et Consultant Externe
    Directeur Numérique

    Marketing & Business Strategy
    Digital Marketing Planning.
    RFP Consultant
    C-Level Consulting
    Conference Speaker

  • Bbdo - Directeur général - Bureau de Montréal

    Montréal 2015 - 2015 Responsabilités:
    Restructuration de l’agence (ressources et processus)
    Développement des services stratégiques
    Digitalisation des services
    Redressement financier
    Relance des activités commerciales
    Supervision des comptes majeurs
    GRH - Administration - Réaménagement des bureaux
    Hausse de facturation : 30%
    Hausse de la rentabilité: 20%
    Principaux clients:
    Banque Royale du Canada, Producteurs de Lait du Québec, PepsiCo, Campbell, Shrinners Canada, Éleveurs de volailles du Québec, Mercedes, Bayer Canada, Visa Canada, Parmalat, Fedex, Starbucks.

  • Valtech - Associé, Vice-President, Consulting & Marketing Numérique at w.illi.am/ (maintenant Valtech Canada)

    Montréal 2008 - 2014

  • Société des Arts Technologiques [SAT] - Directeur Marketing

    2007 - 2008

  • Matyas Gabor, consultation marketing numérique - Producteur en communication interactive

    2005 - 2008 Producteur et consultant en communication, cible : interactivité des supports

    Exemple de contrats :
    Création image de marque et site web, Collectif de mode, 2007
    Campagnes publicitaire interactive CHU Sainte-Justine, 2007
    Refonte totale du site web du CHU Sainte-Justine, 2006
    Booking de rencontre TIC, mission commerciale française, 2006
    Conseil en stratégie web pour Journal de la rue, 2006-2007

  • CDEC Centre-Sud/Plateau Mont-Royal - Conseiller en développement économique

    2005 - 2007 Conseiller en développement économique pour les industries du multimédia et audiovisuel.

    Entrepreneurship :
    Création et expansion d’entreprises. Plan d’affaires, stratégie marketing, conseils technologique, montage financier et incorporation au réseau de contacts. Plus d’une cinquantaine de clients.

    Développement économique :
    Développement de liens internationaux
    Étude des besoins du secteur du multimédia
    Mise en place d’une collaboration Montréal-Paris
    Rapport d’enquête
    Planification de mise sur pied du Projet Collectif

  • Zéro Musique - Producteur externe

    2004 - 2004 Campagne de publicités en animation avec François Pérusse pour Pétro-Canada.

    Thème : Jeux Olympiques d’Athènes.
    Agence : Cossette,
    Diffusion : Radio Canada.

  • M.Edgar - Directeur conseil et développement des affaires

    2004 - 2005 Direction Marketing : Création du plan marketing et du plan de développement des affaires.

    Création d’un CRM et des campagnes marketing.

    Direction Conseil, gestion de clientèle.

    Comptes :
    P2P Proximité Marketing, Ubisoft, François Pérusse, Musimax, Attraction, Bourse de Montréal, Communications Bleu Blanc Rouge, Alimentations Couche-Tard, Jetfilms, etc.

    Prospection nationale et internationale.

    Relations Publiques

  • Aoike.ca - Co-Producteur

    2003 - 2007 Producteur associé

    Développement d’une entente de co-production avec IP4U (France) pour le développement d’une série pour Canal+ (France) 12 épisodes de 26 min.; budget : 1,9 Millions d’Euros. 2006-2007

    Développement de production de films d’animation locale et internationale avec le Japon.

    Coaching d’artiste

    Nominations aux Festivals de Zagreb, Annecy, Ottawa et autres pour PERESTROIKA

  • Productions R-Media inc. - Directeur Marketing et Conseil

    2003 - 2003 Grand Prix Grafika Animation Électronique 2004

    Développement commercial auprès des agences de communication (Québec, France).

    Gestion des productions. Direction Conseil pour les annonceurs.

    Campagne de publicités pour Groupe Collège LaSalle Toronto, Vancouver et Interdec
    Séries d’animations : Perestroïka, Catman
    Vidéoclips : chanteuse coréenne
    Mini Bande Dessinée : DKDD

  • Collège LaSalle - Recruteur national et international

    2002 - 2003 Vente, conseil d’orientation, prospection.

  • Les Bouquinistes du Saint-Laurent - Organisateur et coordinateur

    2001 - 2001 Responsabilité du site Web corporatif :
    Structure, contenu, ergonomie et stratégie marketing.
    Rédaction de communiqués de presse et d’invitations aux galas.

  • OBJECTIVEnet - Coordonnateur marketing

    1999 - 1999 E-marketing, placement média sur Internet, gestion de BD et services clientèles

  • TypoGabor - Assistant

    1993 - 1997 Édition et Communication, photocomposition et PAO. Bases de typographie, infographie et multimédia

Formations

Réseau