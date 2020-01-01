Max-Joris MIEHAKANDA

-
SANGARE PARTNERS
- Directeur
2016 - maintenant
Inscrite à l’ordre des experts comptables du Mali, à l’ordre des experts comptables de Paris et membre de la compagnie des commissaires aux comptes de Paris.
Du local à l’international, Sangaré Partners offre un ensemble de compétences pluridisciplinaires dans 13 pays sur 3 continents :
Afrique : Mali ● Burkina-Faso ● Congo ● Guinée ● Sénégal ● Tchad ● Togo
Europe : France ● Italie ● Angleterre ● Suisse
Amérique : USA ● Canada
Par la prise en compte des spécificités sectorielles :
Secteur Public ● ONG ● Technologies, Médias, Télécoms ● Banques & Assurances ● Mines & Energie ● Infrastructures & Immobilier ● Hôtellerie & Tourisme ● Services ● Industries ● Commerce & Distribution ● Agriculture
Pour une offre de services diversifiée :
Commissariat aux Comptes et aux Apports ● Comptabilité, Fiscalité et Social ● Corporate Finance ● Structuration et Développement ● Gestion déléguée ● Système d’information ● Etude et évaluation de projets ● Assistance ● Formation ● Advisory ● Audit
CIMALCOM
- Deputy CEO
2015 - 2015
Filiale de Gobé, la société CIMALCOM a été créée en 2009. C’est le projet d’hommes et de femmes d’expériences qui se sont réunis au sein d’une société Malienne, mettant en commun leurs connaissances et leurs compétences techniques afin de pérenniser l’activité et l’expertise en télécommunication sur le Mali et les pays d'Afrique.
Un savoir-faire adapté aux évolutions technologiques pour la satisfaction des clients.
Le nouveau monde des services pour les TÉLÉCOMMUNICATIONS est en marche.
Domaines d’expertise :
• Réseaux fixes et mobiles (cœur et accès)
• Réseaux satellitaires
• Réseaux multiservices privés
• Radiodiffusion et télévision
• Systèmes de gestion et de contrôle du spectre
• Gestion des fréquences
Cimalcom conseille les acteurs télécoms dans la définition et la mise en place de nouvelles solutions.
Cimalcom accompagne les opérateurs, ministères et autorités de régulation pour l’amélioration des organisations, des processus et des modes de fonctionnement.
Mali Government
- Special Counselor Civilian Affairs
2014 - 2015
Special counselor in Prime Minister's team
CFAO
- West Africa Head of Managed Services Sales Consulting
Sèvres
2012 - 2014
• Responsible for the development and promotion of a specific offering in support of sales.
• Building the 3-years business plan, contributing to lead generation & sales support, supporting bids.
• Arranging marketing campaign providing materials and market knowledge
• Ensure adequate human resources are available for needed profiles (consultants, experts, pre-sales)
• Build and expand customer relationships with existing customers
• Face to face meeting with customer’s top management (CTO / CEO / CFO, etc.) on their growth Plan/Budget
• Ensure weekly progress reports are up to date and accurate
• Ensure contractor quotation are checked and verified against budget and customer expected scope
• Ensure adherence to Statutory requirements
• Risk management analysis
• Obtain local pricing for services required as per tender document
• Submit to the local responsibles Sales contact person
• Take full responsibility for tender documents in countries as per authority matrix
Atos Origin Management France
- Offering & Solution Sales Director
Bezons
2010 - 2012
Responsible of “Desktop Transformation” and “Identity Security & Risk Management” offerings. Responsible for the development and promotion of specifics offerings in support of general sales.
• Building the 3-years business plan, managing critical resources for pre-sales/service lines, developing partnerships, managing investments & funding, contributing to lead generation & sales support, supporting bids.
• Arranging marketing campaign providing materials and market knowledge
• Training sales team and arranging the training of solution teams (consultants, experts, pre-sales)
• Managing ISO 27000 compliances of ATOS ORIGIN’s data centers and Cloud conversion (ISO 27002/D27006)
• Alliance manager for NOVELL, SYMANTEC, SKYBOX, IBM, NETAPP, MICROSOFT, AMOSDEC, ORACLE, CITRIX, VMWARE, XEROX, REFRESH IT
Managing the selling of offerings beyond cross-market
• Managing the business development, order entry, revenue, margin at point of sales for these solutions.
• RSSI and DSI interlocutor (IT Strategy, TDBSSI, NIST SP800-55, ISO 27004).
• Managing opportunities pipeline internally (sales and market teams) and vendor pipeline externally (partners)
• Reporting to vice-president of the Global Business Unit France
Procure IT
- General Manager
2009 - 2011
Procure IT is an IT & Services company based in Paris.
- We assist our customers by providing IT services expertise, specifically in Managed Services.
- Our vocation is to sustain our customers IT where they are throughout the world.
PROCURE IT Ltd
- CEO co-Founder
2009 - maintenant
Cabinet de Conseil pour l'Afrique subsaharienne francophone :
• Aide à la décision via Audit, Conseil et/ou Délégation
.... Accompagnement à la décision stratégique (Consultants, Directeurs de Mission, Experts)
....... Propositions de mise en œuvre avec garantie de résultats (gestion des risques, productivité)
....... Définition trajectoire des projets
............. roadmap, bornes jalons, coûts, responsabilités, etc
............. objectifs financiers, organisationnels, compétitivité marché, implantation industrielle, etc.
.... AMOA ou AMOE
.... Création de valeurs et réduction de coûts
....... Prestations d'investissements
....... Maximisation et valorisation des compétences, processus et projets
....... Marketing / Crédibilité
• Domaines fonctionnels (Management, Santé, Banque/Finance, Industrie, Technologie)
.... Direction des SI et des Réseaux
.... Business Process Reengeniering & Management(BPR&M),
.... Lean management & Financial performance
.... Customer Experience et Governance
.... Business Partnership : 6-∑igma, Executive Leadership, Workshop Adaptative Management
.... Assistance en Régulations, Conformités et Engagements
.... Intégration et /ou exploitation d’infrastructures et solutions technologiques
.... Sécurité et veille technologique
DELL
- Med Region Program Executive
MONTPELLIER
2006 - 2009
Leading and regionally responsible for a $180 Million Global Desktop Outsourcing Program for the 3rd largest multinational financial institution with more than 110,000 users in 11 countries in Europe, Asia, Australia and North America
• In charge of SOUTHERN EUROPE REGION (FRANCE 50% of the program, SPAIN, ITALY, PORTUGAL) and the NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM and SWITZERLAND. SPOC for the consortium of Business Groups IT leaders of a global company. Responsible for projects and all services Quality in the above geographical scope.
• Leading the DELL/Customer relationship. In charge of all operational activities linked to the account (plant, administration, commercial, VP, Executive) Responsible for commercial tenders upon change or request, P&L management, risk management and contract management, Customer Satisfaction, Escalation processes and Root Cause Analysis across the program.
• Responsible for the DELL/Partners relationship, methods and strategy, in charge of change programs aimed at improving the governance processes: requirement study, management consulting, cost reduction, facilitator of third party relationship, ITIL appliance, BPI.
ATOS ORIGIN
- Director of Outsourcing Solutions services
Bezons
2001 - 2006
Managing all transformation activities around Service Management. Managing department with a budget more than € 10M / year and objective to become a profit center.
• Definition, Setup, Maintenance and Evolution of the common Information System tools supporting ATOS ORIGIN Outsourcing Services (Asset Management, Service Desk, Reporting) for 235 customers and implementation of the eXtended SOC of ATOS ORIGIN (GRC, IAM, SIEM/SRM, IDS)
• Directing the global solution assessment (tooling, processes) of the Information System outsourcing worldwide customers.
• Bid Value Analysis packaged services offers for customers in the shared infrastructure of services.
JUSTRADEIT SA
- Chief Technology Officer
2000 - 2001
Member of the Executive Committee defining the business model of the B-to-B IT Solution.
• Definition of the Information Technology Strategy and audit of business processes. Accountable in front of the investors (WORMS Bank, K-WAY, L'OREAL) for the technical solution ROI.
• Managing a team of 4 consultants from ORACLE (100 mandays) working in a due diligence to translate the JUSTRADEIT business needs into market solutions specifications.
EDS - AT KEARNEY
- Senior Consultant
1998 - 2000
IT Management Consulting.
• Business process re-engineering for RATP. Methodology expert for value analysis and design to cost.
• Managing due diligence and project [30 people, 3000 mandays over 18 months] for RMC (Ready Mixed Concrete). Rebuild the technical architecture (SAP, from Netware to Windows, from Qualiparc to Asset Center, thin clients, TNG, from Lotus Notes to Exchange) and migration of 300 sites including the headquarters (standardization of procedures, change management)
• Design of an Outsourcing offer (Distributed Systems Services) aimed at increasing the degree of autonomy of the sales persons answering to RFQ.
Euro RSCG Worldwide
- IT Manager
PUTEAUX
1996 - 1998
Technical Deputy of the CIO of HAVAS ADVERTISING France
• Financial and technical management for the End User Computing Assets of the Holding (400 users) and the VITESSE agency (49 users). Managing a Service contractor (ECONOCOM). Migration of the hardware of the Holding from MacOS/Ethertalk to Windows/ Ethernet and setup of a backup infrastructure.
• Definition of the Extranet and B-to-B architecture between the Headquarters and the major Customers (KJS, INTEL, MICROSOFT, PEUGEOT) to produce and validate online ads. Design, development and setup of workflow and groupware systems based on Java, Domino and SQL Server 6.5. Kick-off the deployment of Extranet sites (41 sites in 37 countries) running on IIS.
LVI Presse
- Project Manager
1995 - 1996
R&D in Interactive environments
French Foreign Office
- IT Manager
1993 - 1994
Responsible for IT Systems and technical projects valuation