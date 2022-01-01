Retail
Mbaye CISSE
Mbaye CISSE
DAKAR
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
System Strategy
Entreprises
Armée
- Adjoint Commandant de zone militaire
2013 - maintenant
UN
- Deputy Chief of staff
2012 - 2013
Reform within the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); Military focal point for Child protection and gender
General
- Chef de division
2009 - 2012
Chief of the General studies Division within General Staff Headquarters of the Senegalese Armed Forces (in charge of strategic planning).
Army
- Battalion Commander
2007 - 2009
(Field artillery-Army).Managing and leading 800 people
EMGA
- Director of studies & officer
2003 - 2006
the national officer school (ENOA).Training of next generation leaders.
United Nations (MONUC)
- Aide de camp Force Commander
2002 - 2003
Armed Forces General Inspection
- Aide de camp
2000 - 2001
MILITARY EDUCATION
Defense Staff
- Deputy Senior military assistant
1998 - 1999
Armée de terre
- Company commander
1995 - 1996
Formations
The African Center For Strategic Studies (Washington Dc)
Washington Dc
2010 - 2010
Distinguished graduate Award of the African Center for Strategic Studies,
2010 - Winner of the scientific award of the Chief of defense Staff on military research.
University Pantheon Assas, Paris 2
Paris
2006 - 2007
Master 2
CID
Paris
2006 - 2007
Masters Degree
Master degree Military studies (Collège interarmées de défense,
Army War College
Paris
2006 - 2007
CID
Paris
2006 - 2007
graduate of War College
Distinguished graduate of War College (the Collège interarmées de défense,
OTHERS
Languages:
General Staff College (Kansas)
Kansas
1999 - 2000
Command and General Staff College (US Army Fort Leavenworth,
Fort Sill Oklahoma (Oklahoma)
Oklahoma
1994 - 1995
UNIVERISTE CHEIKH ANTA DIOP DAKAR (Dakar)
Dakar
1988 - 1990
Masters Degree
Master degree humanities (option philosophy-psychology and sociology, University Cheikh Anta Diop,
AWARDS
Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar (Dakar)
Dakar
1985 - 1990
CIVIL EDUCATION
Réseau
Frédéric MONIN
Gold JEMIBEWON
Jean Michel LEBEC
Loza DIENG
Lucian GAVRILA
Luqman LANIGNAN
Mactar DIOP
Stephane CHEVEU