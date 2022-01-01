Mbaye CISSE

Menu

Entreprises

  • Armée - Adjoint Commandant de zone militaire

    2013 - maintenant

  • UN - Deputy Chief of staff

    2012 - 2013 Reform within the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); Military focal point for Child protection and gender

  • General - Chef de division

    2009 - 2012 Chief of the General studies Division within General Staff Headquarters of the Senegalese Armed Forces (in charge of strategic planning).

  • Army - Battalion Commander

    2007 - 2009 (Field artillery-Army).Managing and leading 800 people

  • EMGA - Director of studies & officer

    2003 - 2006 the national officer school (ENOA).Training of next generation leaders.

  • United Nations (MONUC) - Aide de camp Force Commander

    2002 - 2003

  • Armed Forces General Inspection - Aide de camp

    2000 - 2001 MILITARY EDUCATION

  • Defense Staff - Deputy Senior military assistant

    1998 - 1999

  • Armée de terre - Company commander

    1995 - 1996

Formations

  • The African Center For Strategic Studies (Washington Dc)

    Washington Dc 2010 - 2010 Distinguished graduate Award of the African Center for Strategic Studies,
    2010 - Winner of the scientific award of the Chief of defense Staff on military research.

  • University Pantheon Assas, Paris 2

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Master 2

  • CID

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Masters Degree

    Master degree Military studies (Collège interarmées de défense,

  • Army War College

    Paris 2006 - 2007

  • CID

    Paris 2006 - 2007 graduate of War College

    Distinguished graduate of War College (the Collège interarmées de défense,

    OTHERS

    Languages:

  • General Staff College (Kansas)

    Kansas 1999 - 2000 Command and General Staff College (US Army Fort Leavenworth,

  • Fort Sill Oklahoma (Oklahoma)

    Oklahoma 1994 - 1995

  • UNIVERISTE CHEIKH ANTA DIOP DAKAR (Dakar)

    Dakar 1988 - 1990 Masters Degree

    Master degree humanities (option philosophy-psychology and sociology, University Cheikh Anta Diop,

    AWARDS

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 1985 - 1990 CIVIL EDUCATION

