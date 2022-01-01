Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Med Amine HEDDOUN
Ajouter
Med Amine HEDDOUN
Casablanca
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ADDOHA DOUJA PROMOTION
- Chargé de mission
Casablanca
2012 - maintenant
RIAD MOTORS HOLDING
- Chef de Vente
2011 - 2012
Gestion du département commercial (CA 2011 : 360MDHS - 42 MUSD)
Veolia Transport
- Responsable Achat Metier
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2009 - 2011
Gestion des achats Métier (Carburant, Pneumatiques, Lubrifiants, Pièces de Rechange, Interventions) -> Budget annuel : 200 MDHS - 24 MUSD.
Formations
EMLyon Business School (Ecully)
Ecully
2008 - 2009
Business développement, Marketing, Comptabilité et analyse des coûts, Finance, Négociation et vente internationale,
Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC)
Compiegne
2005 - 2008
Diplome Ingénieur
Génie des systèmes mécaniques - Filière libre : « Production et Logistique » et « Management de projets innovants ».
Université Besançon Franche Comte (Belfort)
Belfort
2003 - 2005
DEUG Sciences de la matière
Réseau
A. U CONSEIL RH
Benoit BERGERON
Clément LEROY
Emma MARTIN
Jerome BLOT
Siham LERHLALY
Thierry CALATAYUT
Wissam SALLOUM
Xavier HOW-CHOONG
Younès HEDDOUN