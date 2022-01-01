Menu

Med Amine HEDDOUN

Casablanca

En résumé

Entreprises

  • ADDOHA DOUJA PROMOTION - Chargé de mission

    Casablanca 2012 - maintenant

  • RIAD MOTORS HOLDING - Chef de Vente

    2011 - 2012 Gestion du département commercial (CA 2011 : 360MDHS - 42 MUSD)

  • Veolia Transport - Responsable Achat Metier

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - 2011 Gestion des achats Métier (Carburant, Pneumatiques, Lubrifiants, Pièces de Rechange, Interventions) -> Budget annuel : 200 MDHS - 24 MUSD.

Formations

  • EMLyon Business School (Ecully)

    Ecully 2008 - 2009 Business développement, Marketing, Comptabilité et analyse des coûts, Finance, Négociation et vente internationale,

  • Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC)

    Compiegne 2005 - 2008 Diplome Ingénieur

    Génie des systèmes mécaniques - Filière libre : « Production et Logistique » et « Management de projets innovants ».

  • Université Besançon Franche Comte (Belfort)

    Belfort 2003 - 2005 DEUG Sciences de la matière

