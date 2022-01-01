Menu

Messaoud AZZI

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Network validation for all mobile handsets commercialized by SFR
Participation in the validation of major projects ( Triple Carrier Aggregation , VoLTE/VoWiFi , RAN sharing) and management accounts of Apple , HTC & Huawei for SFR

Tools :QXDM (Qualcomm), Systeme trace tool (intel),QC (HP Quality Center),Astelia/NOVA,webLMT (OMC HUA),XCAL, ELT (Mediatek), Spreadtrum, Logel
Protocols : ATM, TCP/IP, IMS,SS7
Signalisation : RRC, RANAP, NBAP, S1AP, X2AP
RAN: GSM ,GPRS, EDGE , UMTS , HSxPA , LTE

Mes compétences :
Assembleur
C
C++
Excel
JaVa
pascal
matlab
C Programming Language
xDSL
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Visual Basic
UNIX(notions)
SS7
plateforme xMS
MySQL
Motorola Hardware
HTML
BlackBerry
Assembler

Entreprises

  • SFR - Technical account manager

    2015 - maintenant - Troubleshooting 2G/3G/4G Lab network issues :
    Analysis of mobile and different network interfaces traces
    Identifying issues, root causes and suggesting solutions/workarounds.
    Technical support to different channels (marketing, customer services ..)

    - New features testing and validation on mobile handsets and on different RAN: NSN, Alcatel Lucent and HUAWEI: Triple Carrier Aggregation, VoLTE- ViLTE / VoWiFi, Ran-sharing , MIMO 4*4

    - Identifying issues, raising them to vendors and follow up the bug fixes (QC, Jira, Radar)

    - Updating existing test plans and creating new ones (VoLTE,3CA).

    - Carrying out studies and automated test benches to qualify and compare mobile handsets
    Using protocolar tools like (QXDM, Shannon, WebLMT, Nemo, ELT, Wireshark)

    - Leading field tests (CSFB /SRVCC, DATA / VoLTE performance)

  • SFR Business Team - Chargé de support

    Saint-Denis 2011 - 2015 - Piloting internal SFR and complex technical issues for corporate customers and VIP ( active monitoring and following of each case , managing third level of escalation management , study of recurrences , ...)
    - Ensuring the quality of services provided in the perimeter of the support incidents and exchange with the client ( KPI monitoring , process improvement , ...).
    - Ensure , in case of overflow , taking call , diagnosis or resolution of technical problems customers
    - Current Resolution DATA / Acces Network and B2B dedicated services incidents with HUAWEI / ALU / NSN
    - Ability to work with multidisciplinary teams to resolve incidents (network ops, supervision team, engineering)
    - Account Writing incident report (Clarify tool, web account).
    - Participation in the development and evolution of technical procedures

  • Bouygues Telecom - Pilote de qualité

    Meudon 2010 - 2011 FAI Quality driver
    - Supervision of Alcatel DSLAM (NAVIS).
    - Monitoring and reporting of incidents and report issues to vendors.
    - Issues analysis ( synchronization of ADSL lines , triple play services).
    - Steering interventions on Local Loop ( NRA SR , PC) as well as expert assessments with France Telecom
    - Updating an internal Knowledge base
    Pilotage des interventions sur la BL (NRA, SR, PC) ainsi que les expertises menées avec FT.
    Transfert de compétences aux nouveaux consultants.
    Rédaction de procédure de résolution d'incidents sur les lignes ADSL.

  • Virgin Mobile - Technicien support

    Clichy 2009 - 2010 Technical interface between Virgin Mobile and handset mobiles and customer service

  • Teleperformance - Technicien support

    Asnières sur Seine 2008 - 2009 Technicien support pour l'activité SFR NEUFBOX
    Réception appels entrants, dépannage SAV interventions techniques niveau 1 (pb synchro, TV)
    Enquêtes de satisfaction client, suivi personnalisé client après dépannage.

Formations

  • IUT 'A' Lille 1

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2006 - 2009 GEII

  • Lycée André Lurcat (Maubeuge)

    Maubeuge 2004 - 2005 Bac S

Réseau