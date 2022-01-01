Meyseng SE TCHAO

-
Dekra
- Vice President Global Services Sales
Trappes
2019 - maintenant
Responsible for Business Development and International Sales at Corporate Level for Strategic Accounts, in cooperation with Service Divisions, Regions, IT, Finance, Legal, etc.
Main Missions:
• Identifying strategic needs of our clients (automotive and mobility providers) and propose relevant solutions to improve their business;
• Promoting DEKRA as a global partner for Safety across all industries and driving profitable growth for the Group;
• Managing key international contracts and relationship with customers;
• Transforming leads into business opportunities and securing global contracts with partners and subcontractors at global level.
-
DEKRA Automotive Solutions
- International Key Account Manager
2015 - 2018
• Responsible for the commercial relationship and sales development of international customers (Opel, Nissan-Infiniti, Kia-Hyundai, Daimler, Arval...), in new/fleet/used vehicles/aftersales and customer experience;
• Tasks include: prospection, lobbying at events & conferences, tenders and offers management, costing and pricing, negotiation with procurement, contract closing; contract implementation and SLA follow-up;
• Working in a cross functional team environment (business departments, IT, finances, markets…);
• Individual sales targets over-achieved 3 years in a row
-
DEKRA Automotive Solutions
- Business Intelligence Specialist
2014 - 2014
• Led the first business intelligence platform within the Group (launched in 2013 for a major OEM) solving a complex situation of multiple databases with different data structures and languages;
• Initiated the BI strategy for the Group and the construction of a dedicated BI department within the IS/Transformation team;
• Working as a business Relationship manager between IS and the business/customers.
-
DEKRA Automotive Solutions
- International Key Account Coordinator
2012 - 2014
• Responsible for the operational management of a major OEM account (10% of Group turnover) with the objectives to maintain the contract, increase customer loyalty, develop the portfolio of services.
• Daily interface with customers head-offices for the implementation of our services and tools, monitoring of KPI and SLA, quality control and targets achievement; responsible for monthly and yearly business reviews; consulting and support for all business issues; scope of 8 markets, 80000 vehicles managed and sold p.a.;
• Transverse management and animation of a team of ca. 30 people (department’s directors, business coordinators, IT department).
-
AutoContact Group
- International Sales Support Coordinator
2007 - 2011
• New position created to support and structure the international sales department, with a direct report to the Group Head of Sales;
• Designed commercial templates for the team, formalized sales & tender management process, prepared sales presentations and customer pitch;
• Run international projects and consultancy studies (SEAT used cars benchmark, Lexus CPO programme, BMW premium selection, organisation & process audit at KIA, etc...).
-
AutoContact Group
- European Product Manager B2B Sales
2003 - 2007
In charge of developing and implementing new products related to E-commerce of used vehicles. This includes budget and marketing mix, business specifications, IT development follow-up, user acceptance testing, launch in the dealership and users training.
• Main projects: ‘Lineos’ B2B E-commerce (30 systems in place today, over 1 million vehicles published per year), incl. Volkswagen Group France, Peugeot Italy, PSA Germany, etc. …
-
AutoContact GERMANY - Frankfurt am Main
- Operational B2B Marketing Assistant
2000 - 2003
• Responsible for the monthly Reporting & Analysis of the key performance indicators (sales, stock, channels, budget) for major OEM
• Preparation of monthly Sales-Marketing Plan, BtoB communication (to dealer network)
• Realized price studies and competition analysis on B2B and B2C used vehicle prices on the entire German market
• Preparation & follow-up of the used vehicle Budget
• Defined the long term business plan and marketing strategy
-
General Motors
- Assistant Brand Manager - EUROPEAN BRAND TEAM
Argenteuil
1998 - 2000
Assisting Brand and Product Manager with the European long term strategy of the Opel Omega Brand and launch of the Omega facelift;
• Organized European Marketing Premiere (logistics, mailing, workshops)
• Responsible for the Navigation System Workshop during European Dealer Event;
• Database Manager of the Omega Product Compendium (content and development);
• Realised Market Analysis (market development, NCBS, competition, Market Research...).