Meyseng SE TCHAO

Trappes

En résumé

Experienced Marketing & Strategic Account Manager with a demonstrated history in the automotive industry.
Sales professional with strong B2B Marketing background, skilled in international tenders, from prospecting to negotiation and contract management.
Demonstrated ability to manage cross-functional teams and implement complex projects.
Passionate about Digital and how it shapes the industry and redefines mobility.
Full ability to work in French, English and German.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Développement commercial
Automobile
Vente
Informatique
Management
Key Account Management
Product Management
Business Intelligence
Remarketing
Véhicules occasion
Gestion de projets internationaux
E-commerce
Négociation

Entreprises

  • Dekra - Vice President Global Services Sales

    Trappes 2019 - maintenant Responsible for Business Development and International Sales at Corporate Level for Strategic Accounts, in cooperation with Service Divisions, Regions, IT, Finance, Legal, etc.

    Main Missions:
    • Identifying strategic needs of our clients (automotive and mobility providers) and propose relevant solutions to improve their business;
    • Promoting DEKRA as a global partner for Safety across all industries and driving profitable growth for the Group;
    • Managing key international contracts and relationship with customers;
    • Transforming leads into business opportunities and securing global contracts with partners and subcontractors at global level.

  • DEKRA Automotive Solutions - International Key Account Manager

    2015 - 2018 • Responsible for the commercial relationship and sales development of international customers (Opel, Nissan-Infiniti, Kia-Hyundai, Daimler, Arval...), in new/fleet/used vehicles/aftersales and customer experience;
    • Tasks include: prospection, lobbying at events & conferences, tenders and offers management, costing and pricing, negotiation with procurement, contract closing; contract implementation and SLA follow-up;
    • Working in a cross functional team environment (business departments, IT, finances, markets…);
    • Individual sales targets over-achieved 3 years in a row

  • DEKRA Automotive Solutions - Business Intelligence Specialist

    2014 - 2014 • Led the first business intelligence platform within the Group (launched in 2013 for a major OEM) solving a complex situation of multiple databases with different data structures and languages;
    • Initiated the BI strategy for the Group and the construction of a dedicated BI department within the IS/Transformation team;
    • Working as a business Relationship manager between IS and the business/customers.

  • DEKRA Automotive Solutions - International Key Account Coordinator

    2012 - 2014 • Responsible for the operational management of a major OEM account (10% of Group turnover) with the objectives to maintain the contract, increase customer loyalty, develop the portfolio of services.
    • Daily interface with customers head-offices for the implementation of our services and tools, monitoring of KPI and SLA, quality control and targets achievement; responsible for monthly and yearly business reviews; consulting and support for all business issues; scope of 8 markets, 80000 vehicles managed and sold p.a.;
    • Transverse management and animation of a team of ca. 30 people (department’s directors, business coordinators, IT department).

  • AutoContact Group - International Sales Support Coordinator

    2007 - 2011 • New position created to support and structure the international sales department, with a direct report to the Group Head of Sales;
    • Designed commercial templates for the team, formalized sales & tender management process, prepared sales presentations and customer pitch;
    • Run international projects and consultancy studies (SEAT used cars benchmark, Lexus CPO programme, BMW premium selection, organisation & process audit at KIA, etc...).

  • AutoContact Group - European Product Manager B2B Sales

    2003 - 2007 In charge of developing and implementing new products related to E-commerce of used vehicles. This includes budget and marketing mix, business specifications, IT development follow-up, user acceptance testing, launch in the dealership and users training.
    • Main projects: ‘Lineos’ B2B E-commerce (30 systems in place today, over 1 million vehicles published per year), incl. Volkswagen Group France, Peugeot Italy, PSA Germany, etc. …

  • AutoContact GERMANY - Frankfurt am Main - Operational B2B Marketing Assistant

    2000 - 2003 • Responsible for the monthly Reporting & Analysis of the key performance indicators (sales, stock, channels, budget) for major OEM
    • Preparation of monthly Sales-Marketing Plan, BtoB communication (to dealer network)
    • Realized price studies and competition analysis on B2B and B2C used vehicle prices on the entire German market
    • Preparation & follow-up of the used vehicle Budget
    • Defined the long term business plan and marketing strategy

  • General Motors - Assistant Brand Manager - EUROPEAN BRAND TEAM

    Argenteuil 1998 - 2000 Assisting Brand and Product Manager with the European long term strategy of the Opel Omega Brand and launch of the Omega facelift;
    • Organized European Marketing Premiere (logistics, mailing, workshops)
    • Responsible for the Navigation System Workshop during European Dealer Event;
    • Database Manager of the Omega Product Compendium (content and development);
    • Realised Market Analysis (market development, NCBS, competition, Market Research...).

Formations

  • ESSEC Executive Education

    Paris La Défense 2018 - 2019 Advanced Certificate

    The programme aims to provide managers or chief digital officers all methods and knowledge to pilot a digital transformation in their firms.
    The pedagogical approach combines academic and practical courses (Leadership and entrepreneurship techniques; digital strategy; digital marketing, digital acculturation Tools, big data and analytics, etc.).
    Partnership with UCLA Anderson Business School.

  • Johann Wolfgang Goethe-Universität Frankfurt Am Main (Frankfurt Am Main)

    Frankfurt Am Main 1997 - 1998 Master Economics

    Volkswirtschaftslehre / Economics

  • Université Lumière Lyon II

    Lyon 1993 - 1997 Masters Degree

    Marketing et Stratégie Commerciale

