Michel CARTOUX
Michel CARTOUX
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Maintenance
Entreprises
Solvay
- Responsable technique, maintenance travaux neufs,achats industriels
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Toray Films Europe
- Directeur maintenance travaux neufs achats industriels
Saint Maurice de Beynost
1998 - 2011
Kodak
- Responsable maintenance
Maisons-Alfort
1990 - 1998
Formations
Arts Et Métiers Paristech (ENSAM)
Paris
1981 - 1984
Réseau
Antonio PASCUAL
Christophe CHARPY
Damien GIRAUD
Estelle LABROUVE-MUCCHIELLI
Franck MOLLON
Luc OSSEDAT
Melissandre DANDRIEUX
Philippe BIERRY
Thierry TOUBHANS
