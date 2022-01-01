Menu

Mickael COLLET

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
géostatistique
Géophysique
Modélisation 3D
Géologie
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Seisquare - Chief project leader & geostatistic expert

    2014 - maintenant

  • Seisquare - Chief project leader

    2012 - 2013 - Involvement in many projects with high economic issues, may be under operational pressure and/or aggressive competitive situation, requiring a high reactivity and adaptability
    - Organization, planning and realization of time to depth conversion, with or not related uncertainties and reservoir characterization, in direct relationship with the client
    - Advisory role in geostatistics: Theoretical support & expertise in ISATIS
    - Networking with the various specialist (Geophysicist, Geologist, Reservoir Engineer)
    - Search for innovative solutions in the analysis, processing and creating flowchart in response to complex, diverse and changing problems
    - Formation in Geostatitics and software utilisation (ISATIS)
    - Team management (3/4 people)
    - Involve in relevant software developmen

  • Seisquare (old ERM.S group) - Project leader

    2007 - 2012 - Involvement in many projects with high economic issues, may be under operational pressure and/or aggressive competitive situation, requiring a high reactivity and adaptability
    - Organization, planning and realization of time to depth conversion, with or not related uncertainties and reservoir characterization, in direct relationship with the client in a dedicated center
    - Advisory role in geostatistics: Theoretical support & expertise in ISATIS
    - Networking with the various specialist (Geophysicist, Geologist, Reservoir Engineer)
    - Search for innovative solutions in the analysis, processing and creating flowchart in response to complex, diverse and changing problems

  • Seiquare Norge (Filiale ERM.S Group) - Project leader

    2006 - 2007 - Work related to the oil and para-oil companies present in Stavanger and Aberdeen (Total Norge / UK, Statoil, ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger, etc ...) in strong competitive context
    - Realization of time to depth conversion studies and quality analysis of seismic data in a center not located at the customer
    - Customer relationship management (negotiation, monitoring costs and deadlines, occasionally studies conducted at client office but most of time only presentation after working at our office)
    - In charge of the administrative life of the center

Formations

Réseau