Mickael COLLET

2012 - 2013- Involvement in many projects with high economic issues, may be under operational pressure and/or aggressive competitive situation, requiring a high reactivity and adaptability
- Organization, planning and realization of time to depth conversion, with or not related uncertainties and reservoir characterization, in direct relationship with the client
- Advisory role in geostatistics: Theoretical support & expertise in ISATIS
- Networking with the various specialist (Geophysicist, Geologist, Reservoir Engineer)
- Search for innovative solutions in the analysis, processing and creating flowchart in response to complex, diverse and changing problems
- Formation in Geostatitics and software utilisation (ISATIS)
- Team management (3/4 people)
- Involve in relevant software developmen
Seisquare (old ERM.S group)
- Project leader
Seiquare Norge (Filiale ERM.S Group)
- Project leader
2006 - 2007- Work related to the oil and para-oil companies present in Stavanger and Aberdeen (Total Norge / UK, Statoil, ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger, etc ...) in strong competitive context
- Realization of time to depth conversion studies and quality analysis of seismic data in a center not located at the customer
- Customer relationship management (negotiation, monitoring costs and deadlines, occasionally studies conducted at client office but most of time only presentation after working at our office)
- In charge of the administrative life of the center