Mickael DA CUNHA

Mes compétences :
Brésil
Audit
Finance
Contrôle de gestion
Entreprises
Valeo
- Industrial Management controller, VALEO, Japan
Paris2012 - maintenantAPU controlling, Reporting.
Scope: industrial activity, comfort and driving assistance systems Business unit.
Main activities:
Daily report (following sales/inventory/production Qty compared to budget and forecast).
Sales/Margin (analysis per part) - Monitoring Selling price index (QC/Price down/better landing).
Monitoring project portfolio with R&D team
Inflation Balance (Monitoring and check index with Purchasing and Sales)
Production overhead(weekly analysis)
Costing(update Material Master),cutoff and Inventory/slow moving( including NRV)
Valeo
- Business controller Assistant, VALEO, Yvelines, France
Paris2011 - 2012Cash/ Intragroup flow at Thermal systems Business Group.
Scope: 50 sites across Europe, Russia, Asia, South Africa and North/South America.
Main activities:
Cash: Analysis and monitoring of Operating Cash and Industrial Cash Flow.
Other Income and Expenses: Monitoring and Analysis.
oInternal inventory and Inventory Margin: Consistency check and Analysis.
Overdue and Account and notes payables: Monitoring and Analysis.
Intragroup Flow: Monitoring/ Consistency check and Analysis at P&L and Balance sheet level.
Consistency check of Statutory Income and Book tax each semester.
Monitoring of VALEO Insurance declarations. Involvement in the change of declaration of Interco and in the creation of the new Interco process.
Valeo
- Internship Management Control Sales /R&D, VALEO, Yvelines, France
Paris2011 - 2011Consolidation, Reporting at Thermal Climate Control Product Group.
Scope: 16 sites across Europe, Russia, Asia, North and South America.
Main activities:
Sales: Monitoring, consistency check and Analysis of Selling price index(consolidation of dashboard in Excel)
Orderbook: Monitoring, analysis of project portfolio between Target, current and new project.
R&D: Consolidation dashboard in Excel and consistency check of financial indicators
oMTP: Monitoring of data from Hyperion/ Essbase/ Excel/ Consistency check and Consolidation of PMT sales
Keolis
- Internship Internal Control, Keolis, Normandie, France
Paris2011 - 2011Internal Control and Cost accounting
Main activities :
Modelling tool as a bridge between cost accounting and general accounting
Link charges of each cost center to the accounting based in the Headquarter
Reliability of the split of charges in each cost center
Delmas, filiale de la CMA CGM
- Internship Management Control, le Havre, France
2010 - 2010Modelling tool calculating cost of transportation line between France and Africa
Main activities:
Cost analysis of a Transportation line
Development of a predictive model for calculating fixed costs, variable on Excel/ VBA
Formations
IBMEC MG (Belo Horizonte)
Belo Horizonte2008 - 2009Certificate in Business and Administration