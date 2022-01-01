Menu

Mickael DA CUNHA

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Brésil
Audit
Finance
Contrôle de gestion

Entreprises

  • Valeo -  Industrial Management controller, VALEO, Japan

    Paris 2012 - maintenant APU controlling, Reporting.
    Scope: industrial activity, comfort and driving assistance systems Business unit.
    Main activities:
    Daily report (following sales/inventory/production Qty compared to budget and forecast).
    Sales/Margin (analysis per part) - Monitoring Selling price index (QC/Price down/better landing).
    Monitoring project portfolio with R&D team
    Inflation Balance (Monitoring and check index with Purchasing and Sales)
    Production overhead(weekly analysis)
    Costing(update Material Master),cutoff and Inventory/slow moving( including NRV)

  • Valeo - Business controller Assistant, VALEO, Yvelines, France

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Cash/ Intragroup flow at Thermal systems Business Group.
    Scope: 50 sites across Europe, Russia, Asia, South Africa and North/South America.
    Main activities:

    Cash: Analysis and monitoring of Operating Cash and Industrial Cash Flow.
    Other Income and Expenses: Monitoring and Analysis.
    oInternal inventory and Inventory Margin: Consistency check and Analysis.
    Overdue and Account and notes payables: Monitoring and Analysis.
    Intragroup Flow: Monitoring/ Consistency check and Analysis at P&L and Balance sheet level.
    Consistency check of Statutory Income and Book tax each semester.
    Monitoring of VALEO Insurance declarations. Involvement in the change of declaration of Interco and in the creation of the new Interco process.

  • Valeo - Internship Management Control Sales /R&D, VALEO, Yvelines, France

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Consolidation, Reporting at Thermal Climate Control Product Group.
    Scope: 16 sites across Europe, Russia, Asia, North and South America.
    Main activities:

    Sales: Monitoring, consistency check and Analysis of Selling price index(consolidation of dashboard in Excel)
    Orderbook: Monitoring, analysis of project portfolio between Target, current and new project.
    R&D: Consolidation dashboard in Excel and consistency check of financial indicators
    oMTP: Monitoring of data from Hyperion/ Essbase/ Excel/ Consistency check and Consolidation of PMT sales

  • Keolis -  Internship Internal Control, Keolis, Normandie, France

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Internal Control and Cost accounting
    Main activities :
    Modelling tool as a bridge between cost accounting and general accounting
    Link charges of each cost center to the accounting based in the Headquarter
    Reliability of the split of charges in each cost center

  • Delmas, filiale de la CMA CGM - Internship Management Control, le Havre, France

    2010 - 2010 Modelling tool calculating cost of transportation line between France and Africa
    Main activities:
    Cost analysis of a Transportation line
    Development of a predictive model for calculating fixed costs, variable on Excel/ VBA

Formations

  • IBMEC MG (Belo Horizonte)

    Belo Horizonte 2008 - 2009 Certificate in Business and Administration

  • Ecole De Management De Normandie

    Caen 2006 - 2011 Master 2 finance des groupes

    Dispenses des épreuves n° 2, 6 et 7 du DSCG.

