Mickaël DEL-COLLE
Mickaël DEL-COLLE
Boulogne Billancourt
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Davidson Consulting
- Ingénieur d'affaires
Boulogne Billancourt
2013 - maintenant
Eurocopter
- Chef de projet moyens de fabrication
2009 - 2012
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Responsable codification diversité
Rueil Malmaison
2007 - 2009
Formations
Ecole EPF
Sceaux
2009 - 2012
Ingénieur généraliste
Lycée Diderot CPI
Paris
2005 - 2007
BTS CPI
Réseau
Abdellatif HAMMOUCHE
Bruno STEFANINI
Denis MOTRO
Didier TERRAL
Franck HALAUNBRENNER
Frédéric LEDUC
Leïla SLAMANI
Nicolas CHRISTODOULOU
Sebastien GARE
Y. KERGUIDUFF