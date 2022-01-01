Menu

Mickael LELEU

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Valence

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Opus formation - Responsable formation

    Lyon 2011 - maintenant Conseil formation
    Recrutement
    Relation client
    Gestion des dossiers financiers
    Développement du porte feuille de l'entreprise
    Stratégie marketing
    Formation de commerciaux
    Formation employé polyvalent

Formations

Réseau