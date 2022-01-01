Menu

Mickael LIOTTA

Versailles

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Bonjour,
je travaille pour la société ISD-international Limited en tant que superviseur de site, dans l'industrie de l'armement, pour une société française, leader dans ce domaine.
Je suis actuellement basé à Limassol, Chypre, depuis mars 2016.
Je suis ouvert à toutes propositions pour des contrats à Chypre, voire n'importe où dans le monde (pays francophones & anglophones).
Je suis joignable 24/7 par e-mail / tph (Fr+Cy) / Skype.

Également en réseau sur LinkedIn.com

Currently working for ISD International Limited as a site supervisor, in weaponry industry, for a French company leader in this field.
I'm based in Limassol, Cyprus, since March 2016
End of contract scheduled in early May 2017. I am open to all proposals for contracts in Cyprus or anywhere in the world (french & english speaking areas).
Feel free to contact me at any time, I am reachable 24/7 by e-mail/phone (Fr+Cy) / Skype.
Thank you.

Also on LinkedIn.com network.

Mes compétences :
Rédaction
Coordination de travaux
Dactylographie
Communication
Organisation du travail
Microsoft Office 2010
Animation de formations
Microsoft Windows
Management
Sage
Sage ERP X3

Entreprises

  • ISD - Superviseur

    Versailles 2016 - maintenant Respecter les objectifs et délais de production. Veiller à l'application des procédures, des consignes d'exploitation et des règles QHSE (qualité, hygiène, sécurité, environnement) sur site.
    Habilité Pyro HB2 : direction d'activités pyrotechniques en fabrication, maintenance, méthodes, recherches et stockages, dans des ateliers, laboratoires ou dépôts.
    + HB3 + HB4

    Respect the objectives and production deadlines. Ensure that on-site procedures, operating instructions and quality, health, safety and environmental rules are applied.
    HB2 Pyrotechnics certification : Direction of pyrotechnic activities in manufacturing, maintenance, methods, research and storage, in workshops, laboratories or depots.
    + HB3 + HB4

  • ABC Location - Responsable de site

    2015 - 2015 Responsable de site dans le domaine de la location de matériel. (CA/a 1 471 500,00 €)

    Gestion de la production : flux du matériel (contrôle du process), suivi des départs et contrôle des retours
    Encadrement du personnel (29 salariés) : planning, recrutements, pointages (Timy-BK).
    Utilisation du logiciel de gestion commerciale SODIWIN
    Utilisation de la plateforme de géolocalisation AXODEL


    Contrôle et comptabilité de matériel d’événementiel.

    Gestion d'une équipe de 10 personnes pour :
    -intégrer le nouveau matériel au stock ;
    -préparer les commandes ;
    -réceptionner le matériel utilisé, contrôler les quantités puis le remettre en état pour le réintégrer au stock.

  • HYCO - Technico-commercial

    2014 - 2015 Technico-commercial dans la distribution de gros "Matériel et produits industriels de nettoyage" à destination des professionnels (Collectivités, mairies, sociétés de nettoyage, gestionnaires de syndics,
    Gestion d'un portefeuille client existant,
    Prospection secteur Toulouse - Grand Toulouse

    Utilisation du logiciel de gestion commerciale SAGE

  • Ministère de la Défense - Technicien de gestion des stocks

    Paris 2013 - 2014 État-major de la 11ème Brigade Parachutiste à Toulouse (31).
    Technicien de gestion des stocks (comptabilité matériel unitaire) : Gestion, comptabilité et contrôle du matériel en dotation dans une compagnie.
    Responsable adjoint du matériel et du chiffrement Confidentiel Défense de l’Etat-major.

  • Ministère de la Défense - Technicien réseaux mobiles

    Paris 2010 - 2013 11ème Compagnie de Commandement et de Transmissions Parachutiste à Toulouse (31).
    Technicien des réseaux mobiles – chef de station de communications automatisées radioélectriques tactiques haute fréquence, en ambiance de guerre électronique – gestion de l’infrastructure de la station radio et paramétrage des différentes liaisons radio de moyenne ou grande puissance. Exploitation en téléphonie, télégraphie (MORSE) et en transmission de données via des communications satellitaires.
    Chef de détachement (équipe de 10 personnes).
    Chef de station marquage METEO : maitrise de la phraséologie et du vocabulaire météo aéronautique + OTAN en français / anglais.
    Responsable transit munitionnaire.

  • Ministère de la Défense - Equipier CRAJ

    Paris 2008 - 2010 9ème Régiment d’Infanterie de Marine à Cayenne (973).
    Equipier CRAJ (Commando de Recherche et d’Action en Jungle). Chef d’équipe de recherche
    Instructeur méthodes de combat en jungle – Instructeur préparations missions forêts. Secouriste (BNSSA)
    Lutte contre l’orpaillage illégal dans le cadre de l’opération ARPI.

  • Ministère de la Défense - Equipier groupe RAPAS - opérateur radio

    Paris 2004 - 2008 1er Régiment de Parachutistes d'Infanterie de Marine à Bayonne (64).
    4ème Compagnie SAS, Equipier groupe RAPAS en tant qu'opérateur radio.

  • Carrefour - Responsable rayon

    Massy 2003 - 2004

Formations

Réseau