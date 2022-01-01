Mickael LIOTTA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse
Bonjour,
je travaille pour la société ISD-international Limited en tant que superviseur de site, dans l'industrie de l'armement, pour une société française, leader dans ce domaine.
Je suis actuellement basé à Limassol, Chypre, depuis mars 2016.
Je suis ouvert à toutes propositions pour des contrats à Chypre, voire n'importe où dans le monde (pays francophones & anglophones).
Je suis joignable 24/7 par e-mail / tph (Fr+Cy) / Skype.
Également en réseau sur LinkedIn.com
Currently working for ISD International Limited as a site supervisor, in weaponry industry, for a French company leader in this field.
I'm based in Limassol, Cyprus, since March 2016
End of contract scheduled in early May 2017. I am open to all proposals for contracts in Cyprus or anywhere in the world (french & english speaking areas).
Feel free to contact me at any time, I am reachable 24/7 by e-mail/phone (Fr+Cy) / Skype.
Thank you.
Also on LinkedIn.com network.
Mes compétences :
Rédaction
Coordination de travaux
Dactylographie
Communication
Organisation du travail
Microsoft Office 2010
Animation de formations
Microsoft Windows
Management
Sage
Sage ERP X3