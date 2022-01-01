Mickael LIOTTA

Bonjour,

je travaille pour la société ISD-international Limited en tant que superviseur de site, dans l'industrie de l'armement, pour une société française, leader dans ce domaine.

Je suis actuellement basé à Limassol, Chypre, depuis mars 2016.

Je suis ouvert à toutes propositions pour des contrats à Chypre, voire n'importe où dans le monde (pays francophones & anglophones).

Je suis joignable 24/7 par e-mail / tph (Fr+Cy) / Skype.



Également en réseau sur LinkedIn.com



Currently working for ISD International Limited as a site supervisor, in weaponry industry, for a French company leader in this field.

I'm based in Limassol, Cyprus, since March 2016

End of contract scheduled in early May 2017. I am open to all proposals for contracts in Cyprus or anywhere in the world (french & english speaking areas).

Feel free to contact me at any time, I am reachable 24/7 by e-mail/phone (Fr+Cy) / Skype.

Thank you.



Also on LinkedIn.com network.



Mes compétences :

Rédaction

Coordination de travaux

Dactylographie

Communication

Organisation du travail

Microsoft Office 2010

Animation de formations

Microsoft Windows

Management

Sage

Sage ERP X3