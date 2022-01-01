Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickael LOPES-CRESPO
Ajouter
Mickael LOPES-CRESPO
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KIA ROUSSEAU MOTORS
- Conseiller Commercial
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Galilée
Cergy Pontoise
2004 - 2008
Réseau
Care Consulting CABINET DE RECRUTEMENT
Lavradas JACINTO
Rh Plus AUTOMOTIVE
Sophie LAVRADAS MAIA
Sylvain PROTIAUX
Valérie ROTUREAU MEUNIER