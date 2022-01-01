Retail
Mickaël MOULAÏ
Mickaël MOULAÏ
Rezé
En résumé
Entreprises
"baudiment Technology"
- Ingénieur commercial région Rhône Alpes Auvergne
Rezé
2017 - maintenant
CofelyAxima - GDF SUEZ
- Ingénieur d'études CVC
courbevoie
2014 - 2017
CofelyAxima - GDF SUEZ
- Business developpment in Australia
2013 - 2013
- Achievement of a market survey
- Customers telemarketing
- Meetings with customers, suppliers
CofelyAxima - GDF SUEZ
- Apprenti ingénieur d'affaires HVAC
courbevoie
2011 - 2014
Formations
EI CESI LYON/ECULLY
Ecully
2011 - 2014
INGENIEUR
IUT 1 Joseph Fourier
Grenoble
2009 - 2011
DUT
Réseau
Caroline PRAT-PERRET
Ghislaine ZINOUNE
Gilles BARONE
Jonathan CONESA
Julien SERENI
Loïc MAILLOT
Luc BOURRAT
Luc JUHEL
Marion CHAPUIS
Nicolas GAULARD