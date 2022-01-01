Menu

Mickaël MOULAÏ

Rezé

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • "baudiment Technology" - Ingénieur commercial région Rhône Alpes Auvergne

    Rezé 2017 - maintenant

  • CofelyAxima - GDF SUEZ - Ingénieur d'études CVC

    courbevoie 2014 - 2017

  • CofelyAxima - GDF SUEZ - Business developpment in Australia

    2013 - 2013 - Achievement of a market survey
    - Customers telemarketing
    - Meetings with customers, suppliers

  • CofelyAxima - GDF SUEZ - Apprenti ingénieur d'affaires HVAC

    courbevoie 2011 - 2014

Formations

Réseau