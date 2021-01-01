Mohamed Anouar MEJRI

Recruited to develop and execute integrated sales and marketing plan for an entrepreneurial company. Spearhead B2B sales and marketing responsibilities, producing company image and marketing materials, managing website content, and propelling new business development. Present corporate services and solutions to customers. Source leads and deliver information on prospects to sales agents; train new merchant service agents on best practices. Manage trade show, networking association, and business expo participation to promote brand awareness.



Mes compétences :

Sales Targets

Sales Strategy

Brand Positioning

Go-To-Market

creative development

Marketing Campaigns

Marketing Management

Return on Investment

Direct Mail

Marketing

Sales

Sales Forecasting

executive management

attractive display implementation

Direct Sales

Managerial Skills > Staff Management

the development

Marketing Intelligence

Microsoft Windows