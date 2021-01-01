Mohamed Anouar MEJRI

Recruited to develop and execute integrated sales and marketing plan for an entrepreneurial company. Spearhead B2B sales and marketing responsibilities, producing company image and marketing materials, managing website content, and propelling new business development. Present corporate services and solutions to customers. Source leads and deliver information on prospects to sales agents; train new merchant service agents on best practices. Manage trade show, networking association, and business expo participation to promote brand awareness.
Mes compétences :
Sales Targets
Sales Strategy
Brand Positioning
Go-To-Market
creative development
Marketing Campaigns
Marketing Management
Return on Investment
Direct Mail
Marketing
Sales
Sales Forecasting
executive management
attractive display implementation
Direct Sales
Managerial Skills > Staff Management
the development
Marketing Intelligence
Microsoft Windows