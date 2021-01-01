Menu

Mohamed Anouar MEJRI

  • The Health Hub
  • directeur général

Doha

En résumé

Recruited to develop and execute integrated sales and marketing plan for an entrepreneurial company. Spearhead B2B sales and marketing responsibilities, producing company image and marketing materials, managing website content, and propelling new business development. Present corporate services and solutions to customers. Source leads and deliver information on prospects to sales agents; train new merchant service agents on best practices. Manage trade show, networking association, and business expo participation to promote brand awareness.

Mes compétences :
Sales Targets
Sales Strategy
Brand Positioning
Go-To-Market
creative development
Marketing Campaigns
Marketing Management
Return on Investment
Direct Mail
Marketing
Sales
Sales Forecasting
executive management
attractive display implementation
Direct Sales
Managerial Skills > Staff Management
the development
Marketing Intelligence
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • The Health Hub - Directeur général

    Commercial | Doha 2020 - maintenant *Develop and implement commercial strategies according to company goals and objectives aiming to accelerate growth
    *Conduct market research and analysis to create detailed business plans on commercial opportunities (expansion, business development etc.)
    *Understand the requirements of existing customers to ensure their needs are being met
    *Act to acquire new customers and manage client relationships (new and existing)
    *Collaborate with and coordinate diverse teams (marketing, sales, finance, supply chain, logistics, production, customer service etc.)
    *Build and maintain profitable partnerships with key stakeholders
    *Monitor performance of commercial activities using key metrics and prepare reports for senior management
    *Assist in setting financial targets and budget development and monitoring

  • AL MANA REFRESHMENTS - Sales Manager Retail & Wholssales

    2018 - maintenant Develops a business plan and sales strategy for the market that ensures attainment of company sales goal and profitability.

    * Identify and open new retail accounts and channels and working with existing wholesale customers to increase revenue in line with agreed budgets

    * Monitor orders received by wholesale partners and make recommendations for improvements and driving sales

    * Identify new product development opportunities that will drive sales, and communicate these requirements to the business.

    * Maintain accurate of all pricing, sales and activity reports submitted by Accounts Department.

    * Maintain contact with all clients in the market area to ensure high level of client satisfaction.

  • Benina food Est - Brand Manager

    2017 - 2018 - Develop the detailed annual marketing plan by brand (Supplier) by client.
    - Manage, coordinate and consolidate all marketing, advertising and promotional activities in
    conjunction with Brand Coordinators and Sales Manager to meet Sales Target
    - Monitor with the Procurement (Purchasing Department) the demand planning calendar by SKU by
    Supplier and make sure orders arrive in time
    - Conduct and Supervise market research projects of Brand Coordinators to determine market
    requirements for existing and future products
    - Sets and Measures Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the marketing department.
    - Develop and implement marketing plans and projects for new and existing products with Brand Coordinators, suppliers and clients
    -Determine and manage the marketing budget (ATL / BTL)
    -Liaison with media and advertising agencies for brands promotions and awareness
    -Managing the entire product line life cycle from strategic planning to tactical activities in compliance
    with approved policies and procedures in the related process according to the quality management
    system standard
    -Consult and manage with graphic designers on product specifications such as packaging design, color, and social media activities in case needed.
    -Responsible and accountable for the merchandisers routing and results including monitoring and
    coordination secure planograms are respected and events are in place in time
    -Receive analyze maintain and dispatch to concerned parties, daily information sent by merchandisers
    throughout different support (email or submitted document) to follow up and monitor product items
    activities, turn over and retrieval on clients’ premises
    -Analyzing every aspect of sales before and after the promotion
    -Execute and manage all needed surveys including the yearly clients’ satisfaction survey, analyze results
    to communicate them with concerned parties
    -Executing and analyzing results of advertisement and marketing campaigns

  • Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar - Section Manager

    2011 - 2017 Stationery, Library, DIY and CAR at Carrefour Majid Al Futtaim Retail
    * Ensure exceptional customer service is always delivered.

    * Manage and motivate the team to meet sales targets and margin and ensure efficiency.

    * Manage and ensure proper stock management (stock value, control out of stock, orders and merchandise deliveries) in coordination with the section supervisors.

    * Analyze the competition pricing and promotional activities to ensure competitive advantage.

    * Manage and control attractive displays and correct pricing are implemented at all times.

    * Ensure all hygiene, safety requirements and standards of preparation, preservation and necessary packaging are adhered to.

    * Establish attractive display implementation of merchandise inside the section.

    * Negotiate internal promotions with the supplier to enforce the image of discount inside the section.

    * Key Account Manager - Cash &Carry Ulysses Hyper Distribution Tunis

  • Cash&Carry Tunis - Chef Secteur Produits Grandes Consommation

    2010 - 2011 • Enforce quality customer service
    • Mentor and train employees
    • Provide a comfortable working environment
    • Implement business strategies to increase sales
    • Maintain and improve company standards
    • Prepare staff for job transition and succession
    • Manage the execution of product promotions
    • Keep staff motivated
    • Recruit, interview, hire, coach, assess and fire employees
    • Exceed sales and customer satisfaction objectives

  • Manal Spare Parts Company - Key Account Manager

    2007 - 2008 * Hold responsibility for the effective on-boarding of new clients
    * Responsible for the development and achievement of sales through the direct sales channel
    * Focusing on growing and developing existing clients, together with generating new business
    * Write business plans for all current and opportunity tender business
    * You will act as the key interface between the customer and all relevant divisions

Formations

  • Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (Carthage)

    Carthage 2006 - 2008 Master's degree

  • Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion De Tunis (FSEGT) (Manar)

    Manar 2001 - 2006 Maîtrise

