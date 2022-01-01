Menu

Mohamed BADAOUI

Aix-en-Provence

En résumé

Freelance Web/Data/Ecommerce - PHP, Zend, Magento
Consultant informatique indépendant PHP 5, #Zend #Mysql #MongoDB #Html5 #CSS3

https://linktr.ee/mohamed.badaoui

Carpe momentum, momento mori.

Happiness is real only when shared.
Christopher McCandeless

Mes compétences :
PHP 5
MongoDB
MySQL
Wordpress
Apache
Zend framework

Entreprises

  • Spir Communication - Ingenieur Web

    Aix-en-Provence 2014 - 2014 Annonces immobilières avec Logic-immo.com
    Plus d'1 million d'annonces immobilières sur Logic-immo.com.
    Annonces immobilières issues d'agences partenaires partout en France : achat, vente d'appartements ou de maisons.

  • Prisma Media - Ingenieur Wed/Data

    Gennevilliers 2014 - maintenant Prisma Media est devenu en 35 ans le groupe de presse français n°1 du secteur, sur le print et le digital, avec vingt marques phares incontournables de la presse magazine, de Femme actuelle à GEO, en passant par Capital, Gala ou Télé-Loisirs…

    Aujourd’hui, plus de 34 millions de Français sont en contact chaque mois avec une marque du groupe, que ce soit en feuilletant un magazine, en surfant sur le web, sur un mobile ou sur une tablette.

    Prisma Media est pleinement engagé dans la digitalisation des médias : acteur historique de l’univers du papier, il est devenu en 5 ans l’un des premiers éditeurs de contenus éditoriaux multi-supports, et l’un des premiers créateurs de solutions digitales.

Formations

Réseau

