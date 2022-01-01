Retail
Mohamed ENNOURINE
Mohamed ENNOURINE
MARSEILLE
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Free/ Certicall Sas
- Manager
2015 - maintenant
Free/ Certicall Sas
- Formateur
2006 - 2015
B2S
- Conseiller Multimédia
2004 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Emile Zola
Aix En Provence
2002 - 2004
Faculté De Droit Et De Sciences Politiques U III (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2000 - 2002
Lycée Paul Cezanne
Aix En Provence
1997 - 2000
Fabrice SALZANO
Free CENTER
Jean-Nicolas CHEVRET
Leites MANUELA
Nadia KARDOUS
Patrick GAUCI
Sabah FERTAS
Valentin WARRET