Morgana GAILLARD

ZAC du Bois Rigault Nord à Vendin-le-Vieil

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Suivi des fournisseurs
SAP
Relation fournisseurs
Relance client
Communication
Gestion des stocks
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Arvato services - French Customer Representative

    ZAC du Bois Rigault Nord à Vendin-le-Vieil 2015 - maintenant • Provide 100% customer service and making sure the query is solved from beginning to end by email, call and chat
    • Ensure that the Keys Performance Indicators are achieved
    • Assist new starters and less experienced colleagues in handling workload and
    solving customers issues
    • Keep a track of incoming cases on daily basis, update relevant files as required

  • BOBST - Continental Material Planner

    2014 - 2015 • Supplier Portfolio management
    • Sales analysis and multiparts orders implementation
    • Ensure that the Keys Performance Indicators (KPIs) are achieved
    • Work closely with production and logistics teams to ensure supplier’s delivery do
    not stop the factory.
    • Participate in suppliers visits and meetings

  • Renault Trucks - Supplier relationship management

    Saint-Priest France 2013 - 2014 •Measurement of the suppliers’delivery performance
    •Build a strong supplier Relationship in order to help the material planner
    •Participate in process improvement teams meetings

  • Renault Trucks - Continental Material Planner

    Saint-Priest France 2012 - 2013 • Supplier Portfolio management (€ 9 millions )
    • Sales analysis and multibrands orders implementation
    • Acknowledge receipt of Purchase Order (PO) from customer
    • Review and evaluate POs to ensure accuracy
    • Ensure that the Keys Performance Indicators are achieved
    • Review backorders

