Morgana GAILLARD

Mes compétences :
Suivi des fournisseurs
Google+
SAP
Relation fournisseurs
Relance client
Communication
Gestion des stocks
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Arvato services
- French Customer Representative
ZAC du Bois Rigault Nord à Vendin-le-Vieil2015 - maintenant• Provide 100% customer service and making sure the query is solved from beginning to end by email, call and chat
• Ensure that the Keys Performance Indicators are achieved
• Assist new starters and less experienced colleagues in handling workload and
solving customers issues
• Keep a track of incoming cases on daily basis, update relevant files as required
BOBST
- Continental Material Planner
2014 - 2015• Supplier Portfolio management
• Sales analysis and multiparts orders implementation
• Ensure that the Keys Performance Indicators (KPIs) are achieved
• Work closely with production and logistics teams to ensure supplier’s delivery do
not stop the factory.
• Participate in suppliers visits and meetings
Renault Trucks
- Supplier relationship management
Saint-Priest France2013 - 2014•Measurement of the suppliers’delivery performance
•Build a strong supplier Relationship in order to help the material planner
•Participate in process improvement teams meetings
Renault Trucks
- Continental Material Planner
Saint-Priest France2012 - 2013• Supplier Portfolio management (€ 9 millions )
• Sales analysis and multibrands orders implementation
• Acknowledge receipt of Purchase Order (PO) from customer
• Review and evaluate POs to ensure accuracy
• Ensure that the Keys Performance Indicators are achieved
• Review backorders