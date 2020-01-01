Mouhssin OUFIR

With a biochemistry background, I define myself as business-oriented and stress-resistant scientific manager who builds his career across Europe in several industries : food, environnemental and pharma industries. My knowledge of state-of-the art technologies and oustanding skills of negociation were useful to build new activities from scratch in UK and Switzerland. My high level of understanding and emotional intelligence allow me to engage employees in results-driven process in order to increase KPI. Through 16+ year of experience, I am seeking to leverage leadership expertise with my high capacity of adaptation among several corporate cultures.