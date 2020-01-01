Menu

Mouhssin OUFIR

BASEL

En résumé

With a biochemistry background, I define myself as business-oriented and stress-resistant scientific manager who builds his career across Europe in several industries : food, environnemental and pharma industries. My knowledge of state-of-the art technologies and oustanding skills of negociation were useful to build new activities from scratch in UK and Switzerland. My high level of understanding and emotional intelligence allow me to engage employees in results-driven process in order to increase KPI. Through 16+ year of experience, I am seeking to leverage leadership expertise with my high capacity of adaptation among several corporate cultures.

Entreprises

  • SGS LSS Belgium - Study Director

    2008 - 2009 The key responsibilities of this role are:
    To provide bio-analytical support for pre-clinical and clinical studies by assisting in developing and validating bioanalytical methods for a wide range of development compounds from small molecules to large proteins
    To apply expertise in the application of chromatographic/mass spectrometry and immunoassay methods to sample analysis in support of quantitative small molecule and biopharmaceutical preclinical and clinical studies
    To record and report all study data in accordance with regulatory principles

    As Study Director, I am responsible for the approval of the study plan, as well as documentation of any modifications to the plan and ensuring that all raw data is recorded and the study conducted within accordance with GLP, GCP/GCLP regulations. Additionally I ensure that upon approval of the final report, the study plan, final report and all supporting raw data are transferred to the archive.

  • CRP Gabriel Lippmann - Bioanalytical Responsible

    2004 - 2008 Metabolomic studies of various biotic and abiotic stresses in diverse plants, study of a biopesticide impact on grapevines, determination and quantitative analysis of main odorants causing off-flavours in Luxembourgish wine, SPE and SEC-RP-IEX-HPLC (Dionex) methods development and validation for quantitative analysis of proteins, peptides (Dionex UltiMate 3000 Nano LC system), fatty acids (GC/MS), carbohydrates, polyols (IC-Pulsed Amperometric Detection), phenolic compounds (DAD, Fluorescence, LC-MS), polyamines, proline analogues, plant pigments, carotenoids, antioxidants, tocopherols, glycoalkaloids and vitamins, SPME-GC/MS (Agilent) analysis of off-flavours in wine (Geosmin, IPMP, 2 MIB), trace metal analysis by ICP-MS (Perkin Elmer Sciex ELAN-DRCe) and LC/MS/MS (Dionex LC Ultimate 3000- API 3200 Sciex MS/MS System)

  • Zurich University SUISSE - Biochimiste

    2000 - 2004 Peptides artificiels se fixant à la partie « HIV-1 Enhancer » et fusionnés à un signal de localisation nucléaire et à un domaine protéique de transduction agissant comme un répresseur passif de la transcription au sein du virus VIH-1.
    Synthèse peptidique, Chromatographie liquide (AGILENT, AKTA), Spectrométrie de masse, Dichroïsme circulaire (Jasco), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Bandshifts, Tricine SDS PAGE, Footprinting, OVEC in vitro transcription, cultures cellulaires en laboratoire de confinement classé P3, microscopie à fluorescence, dosage de p24 par ELISA et d'ARN viral par RT-PCR en temps réel.

  • Heriot Watt University EDINBURGH ROYAUME-UNI - Assistant de recherche

    1999 - 2000 Caractérisation d'un complexe enzymatique nommé PRPP-Synthesizing Enzyme au sein de la levure (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) utilisée dans les procédés de fermentation de l'industrie du Whisky.
    (Expression de sous-unités protéiques fusionnées à la GFP chez E.Coli et la levure, SDS-PAGE et gels natifs, Western blots, Chromatographie liquide (AKTA Purifier, BIO-RAD, Beckman), dosage enzymatique et essais de cristallisation.

  • AMPACET EUROPE SA BELGIQUE - Assistant qualite

    1999 - 1999 Contrôle qualité de nuit (week-end) sur lignes de production au sein d'un laboratoire physico-chimie.

  • Centre R&D des fromageries BEL FRANCE - Ingenieur R&D

    1998 - 1999 Détermination de peptides qui contribuent à la texture du fromage fondu (la vache qui rit) pour évaluer l'impact de l'affinage des fromages sur le produit final:
    Purification des peptides par HPLC (WATERS): Gel filtration, Phase inverse, échange d'ions et Hydroxyapatite.
    Analyse sensorielle.
    Caractérisation physique sur le fromage fondu: Tests mécaniques (INSTRON), rhéomètre (HAAKE) et granulométrie (HORIBA)

Formations

Réseau