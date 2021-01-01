Mounir FALEH

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement
Logistique
Achats
Gestion de projet
Management
ERP
Négociations
RH
Entreprises
NP Tunisia - Sintex NP Group
- Logistic, Purchasing & IT Manager
2012 - maintenant
NP Tunisia - Sintex NP Group
- Logistic Manager
2009 - 2012-Coordinating and controlling orders cycles and associated storage and movement of goods.
- Analyzing data to monitor performance and plan improvementsin delivery performance.
- Analysing logistical problems and producing new solutions.
- Manages the team of logistics personnel charged with task of order preparation and fulfillment.
- Ensuring warehouse staff is well-trained and supervised for their job in the logistics area .
OPALIA PHARMA
- Purchasing Manager
2009 - 2009- Purchase requisitions with release procedure, request of quotation and price negotiation
- Stat-up purchase orders and flow up deliveries
- Purchase orders creation and contracts negotiations with supplier
-Info record and source list create
- Scheduling agreement release creation
- Implementation of standard MRP routine for purchase and procurement of materials
- Implementation of vendor evaluation, SMR-tool and automatically incorporated in the vendor evaluation
- Invoice control and release
- Purchase procedure and standards implementation
- Continuous Improvement Process implementation (Point CIP)
Robert Bosch LAAT (Blaupunkt) - Bosch Group
- Procurement, purchasing and supplier order planning Coordinates and Logistic manager assistant
2005 - 2009- Procurement and supplier order planning;
- Coordinates with order and shipment systems and processes to ensure timely delivery of shipments;
- Control the KANBAN system with local supplier,
- Assist in and/or prepare charts and reports to support analysis and management of procurement elements;
- Follow up of change management member;
- SAP trainer; and
- Data security partner member…
TUNISIE TELECOMS
- Administrator
2003 - 2004Customer Subscription Management
Formations
CCDH (Tunis)
Tunis2016 - 2017Min Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis, Sup'Com (L'Ariana)
L'Ariana2003 - 2004Executive Master
Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et De Gestion De Sfax (Sfax)