Mounir FALEH

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement
Logistique
Achats
Gestion de projet
Management
ERP
Négociations
RH

Entreprises

  • NP Tunisia - Sintex NP Group - Logistic, Purchasing & IT Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • NP Tunisia - Sintex NP Group - Logistic Manager

    2009 - 2012 -Coordinating and controlling orders cycles and associated storage and movement of goods.
    - Analyzing data to monitor performance and plan improvementsin delivery performance.
    - Analysing logistical problems and producing new solutions.
    - Manages the team of logistics personnel charged with task of order preparation and fulfillment.
    - Ensuring warehouse staff is well-trained and supervised for their job in the logistics area .

  • OPALIA PHARMA - Purchasing Manager

    2009 - 2009 - Purchase requisitions with release procedure, request of quotation and price negotiation
    - Stat-up purchase orders and flow up deliveries
    - Purchase orders creation and contracts negotiations with supplier
    -Info record and source list create
    - Scheduling agreement release creation
    - Implementation of standard MRP routine for purchase and procurement of materials
    - Implementation of vendor evaluation, SMR-tool and automatically incorporated in the vendor evaluation
    - Invoice control and release
    - Purchase procedure and standards implementation
    - Continuous Improvement Process implementation (Point CIP)

  • Robert Bosch LAAT (Blaupunkt) - Bosch Group - Procurement, purchasing and supplier order planning Coordinates and Logistic manager assistant

    2005 - 2009 - Procurement and supplier order planning;
    - Coordinates with order and shipment systems and processes to ensure timely delivery of shipments;
    - Control the KANBAN system with local supplier,
    - Assist in and/or prepare charts and reports to support analysis and management of procurement elements;
    - Follow up of change management member;
    - SAP trainer; and
    - Data security partner member…

  • TUNISIE TELECOMS - Administrator

    2003 - 2004 Customer Subscription Management

Formations

  • CCDH (Tunis)

    Tunis 2016 - 2017 Min Master of Business Administration (MBA)

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis, Sup'Com (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2003 - 2004 Executive Master

  • Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et De Gestion De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 1997 - 2001 Maîtrise

