Mustapha LAHROUCHI

MONTPELLIER

Entreprises

  • Dell - Order Entry Management

    MONTPELLIER maintenant Managing the online orders
    Account management : Billing/ invoicing
    Dispatching of orders to the order entries and make sure that the order are booked in due time

  • Dell - Customer Query management

    MONTPELLIER maintenant Project management: Transiting projects from other sites to the one of Casablanca
    Coordinating between the sales representative/customers to resolve the issues that the order entries encounter on their daily bases.

  • Dell - Social Media Professional

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - maintenant

  • Dell - Proposal Manager, United Kingdom

    MONTPELLIER 2009 - 2011 Leading a bid team to produce winning proposals/offering
    Set up kick off/ status, weekly meeting
    Liaise with Finance department to obtain the necessary approvals
    Back up the team to have all the support they need in their day to day activities
    Obtain the required level of management approval to release the proposal/offering to the customer.

  • Dell - Large order management

    MONTPELLIER 2007 - 2008 Coordinating between different departments such as Logistics, Customer care and Sales department
    Handling large order form and prioritizing orders at the level of the EMF.

Formations

  • Université Hassan II AIN-CHOCk Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et Sociales (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2001 - 2005 English literature

