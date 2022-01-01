Mustapha LAHROUCHI

-
Dell
- Order Entry Management
MONTPELLIER
maintenant
Managing the online orders
Account management : Billing/ invoicing
Dispatching of orders to the order entries and make sure that the order are booked in due time
Dell
- Customer Query management
MONTPELLIER
maintenant
Project management: Transiting projects from other sites to the one of Casablanca
Coordinating between the sales representative/customers to resolve the issues that the order entries encounter on their daily bases.
Dell
- Social Media Professional
MONTPELLIER
2010 - maintenant
Dell
- Proposal Manager, United Kingdom
MONTPELLIER
2009 - 2011
Leading a bid team to produce winning proposals/offering
Set up kick off/ status, weekly meeting
Liaise with Finance department to obtain the necessary approvals
Back up the team to have all the support they need in their day to day activities
Obtain the required level of management approval to release the proposal/offering to the customer.
Dell
- Large order management
MONTPELLIER
2007 - 2008
Coordinating between different departments such as Logistics, Customer care and Sales department
Handling large order form and prioritizing orders at the level of the EMF.