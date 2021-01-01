Retail
Sabrina LAHROUCHI
Sabrina LAHROUCHI
PERPIGNAN
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Perpignan
Booking
- Bookeuse d'artistes
2012 - maintenant
Prospection clientèle, réalisation des contrats, fiche technique de la prestation, ....
April Santé
- Conseillère point de vente
LYON Cedex 03
2010 - 2012
SPCL France Loisirs
- Déléguée Commerciale
2007 - 2008
Lycée Sainte Marie
Bagnols Sur Ceze
2002 - 2006
Commerce - Vente
Christophe BREMARD
Fredj CHENITI
Gaëtan TAUPIN
Jerome MINEL
Kherim RAMDANE
Lionel FLORY
Naoell MILOUDI
Rachid MOUAKKIT
Sebastien TURCONI
Wladimir DEFOSSE
